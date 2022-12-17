Minnesota Just Had the Biggest Comeback Win in NFL History

In 1993, the Bills and Oiler faced off in an NFL playoff game that’s come to be known as The Comeback. At one point in the game, Buffalo was down by 32 points. They eventually came back to win 41-38. The record stood for nearly 30 years — but as of Saturday evening, there’s a new Comeback in town.



In a thrilling overtime victory, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts 39-36. That score in and of itself looks like a perfectly normal football score, sure — but at the half, the Colts were ahead 33-0. K.J. Osborn scored a touchdown for Minnesota in the third quarter, with Greg Joseph kicking the extra point.



Chase McLaughlin kicked a 52-yard field goal to make it 36-7. It was the last time Indianapolis would score all game. Vikings touchdown after Vikings touchdown followed, eventually forcing the game into overtime.

In the final seconds, Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal, and that did the trick. 39-36 Vikings; the only thing left to figure out is what to call this one. Comeback II? The Bigger Comeback?

The game-winning call by Paul Allen of Vikings radio 👂 pic.twitter.com/a5MZ0MZBe4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

As it turns out, setting a league record wasn’t quite enough for Minnesota — they also clinched the NFL North title while they were at it.