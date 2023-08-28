InsideHook
Sports | August 28, 2023 3:21 pm

Kelly Stafford Is Not Endearing Husband Matthew to His Teammates

Hopefully the Rams don't listen to "The Morning After With Kelly Stafford"

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly react after a win in the playoffs.
Kelly Stafford has some explaining to do to her husband.
Christian Petersen/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Kelly Stafford, who handled an incident involving a fallen photographer at the Rams’ Super Bowl parade in 2022 far better than her quarterback husband, may have sacked Matthew’s reputation in the Los Angeles locker room with comments she made on her podcast The Morning After With Kelly Stafford.

In a recent episode, Kelly revealed that her 35-year-old husband is finding it difficult to connect with some of his younger teammates, many of whom are somewhat new to the team due to the roster overhaul the Rams have undergone after going all-in to win Super Bowl LVI. According to Kelly, her husband misses the days of playing cards and having ping-pong tournaments and is uncertain how to relate to a generation of players who get done with practice and go straight to their cellphones. She described the interactions as “different” and “kind of sad.”

With Christian McCaffrey Trade, 49ers Go All-in for Super Bowl — Just Like Rams
With Christian McCaffrey Trade, 49ers Go All-in for Super Bowl — Just Like Rams

Coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are pushing their chips in

“They say ‘sir’ to him and shit,” she said. “He’s like, ‘No, we’re on the same level here, we’re both playing in the league. Let me get to know you.’ He said it’s so different and so hard to get to know these guys. He had a book printed out. He had the equipment guy get a book printed of all their faces, and all their names, ’cause he’s like, ‘I need to know their names.’ We need to talk, so I’m gonna find their names and I’m gonna say, ‘Hey so-and-so, how was your weekend?’ So, they know I know them and maybe we should get to know each other so there’s chemistry on the field.’”

Developing chemistry on the field may be a bit more difficult for the former Lion as his teammates in LA probably won’t be too happy to hear how much better the locker room was in Detroit. Of course, given how much the Rams have gutted their roster since winning the Super Bowl, that may not matter too much as LA is not really expected to contend in the NFC West. Still, Kelly might want to tone down the rhetoric about the Rams’ off-field issues as the team will struggle enough on the field as it is.

More Like This

Daniel Jones of the Giants in action against the Panthers.
Not All of the NFL’s Highest-Paid Players Are the NFL’s Best Players
Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints reacts after throwing a TD.
NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the NFC South and How to Bet It
Brett Favre broadcasting
Brett Favre Returns to the Airwaves With a Big Caveat

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Alice Cooper Is Alienating a Lot of People This Week
The Colts Aren’t Doing Anthony Richardson Any Favors
How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym
The Latest Innovation in Toilet Paper Technology? Seeds.

Keep Reading

A trippy image of a brain with wavelengths in the background.

How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
Ethan Quinn hits a shot during the first round of the ATP Atlanta Open.

It's the Year of the Teen Sensation at the US Open
"Morphing Pasta and Beyond" project from Morphing Matter Lab

The Discipline of Food Design Wants to Change the Industry for the Better
Brugal Colección Visionaria

Nobody’s Made a Rum Like Brugal’s Latest Expression
Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints reacts after throwing a TD.

NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the NFC South and How to Bet It
A mother and daughter leaning against a window in the airport.

The Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
How to travel light, shoot on the go and keep photo gear safe.

Three Pro Photographers Share Gear Tips for Shooting on the Go
a blue Outerknown Blanket Shirt on a sea background

Review: Outerknown’s Blanket Shirt Remains the Undisputed King of Overshirts
A Purple mattress on a starry blue sky background, now on sale for Labor Day

Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Labor Day Sales.

Trending

How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Alice Cooper Is Alienating a Lot of People This Week
The Colts Aren’t Doing Anthony Richardson Any Favors
How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym