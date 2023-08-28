Kelly Stafford, who handled an incident involving a fallen photographer at the Rams’ Super Bowl parade in 2022 far better than her quarterback husband, may have sacked Matthew’s reputation in the Los Angeles locker room with comments she made on her podcast The Morning After With Kelly Stafford.

In a recent episode, Kelly revealed that her 35-year-old husband is finding it difficult to connect with some of his younger teammates, many of whom are somewhat new to the team due to the roster overhaul the Rams have undergone after going all-in to win Super Bowl LVI. According to Kelly, her husband misses the days of playing cards and having ping-pong tournaments and is uncertain how to relate to a generation of players who get done with practice and go straight to their cellphones. She described the interactions as “different” and “kind of sad.”

“They say ‘sir’ to him and shit,” she said. “He’s like, ‘No, we’re on the same level here, we’re both playing in the league. Let me get to know you.’ He said it’s so different and so hard to get to know these guys. He had a book printed out. He had the equipment guy get a book printed of all their faces, and all their names, ’cause he’s like, ‘I need to know their names.’ We need to talk, so I’m gonna find their names and I’m gonna say, ‘Hey so-and-so, how was your weekend?’ So, they know I know them and maybe we should get to know each other so there’s chemistry on the field.’”

Developing chemistry on the field may be a bit more difficult for the former Lion as his teammates in LA probably won’t be too happy to hear how much better the locker room was in Detroit. Of course, given how much the Rams have gutted their roster since winning the Super Bowl, that may not matter too much as LA is not really expected to contend in the NFC West. Still, Kelly might want to tone down the rhetoric about the Rams’ off-field issues as the team will struggle enough on the field as it is.