InsideHook
Sports | May 19, 2023 5:05 pm

Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Dead at 87

His life also encompassed acting and activism

Jim Brown
Jim Brown prior to a Cleveland-Minnesota game.
JERRY HOLT/Star Tribune via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If Jim Brown’s only legacy had been his NFL career, it would have been enough to earn him the title of one of the all-time greats of the game. But his gridiron feats were only a fraction of what Brown, who died on Thursday, May 18, accomplished over the course of his life. Brown parlayed his athletic fame into work as an onscreen leading man, and was a vocal advocate for civil rights throughout his life.

“Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived.”

Brown’s athletic honors speak volumes about his talent: he was inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame, and he was named to the NFL’s 50th, 75th and 100th Anniversary Teams. In 2020, a panel named Brown the greatest college player of all time. He was also named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on three separate occasions.

It’s worth mentioning here that football was not the only sport at which he excelled — his feats as a lacrosse player prompted the Premier Lacrosse League to name their MVP award in his honor.

Brown was also known for his support for Muhammad Ali in the wake of Ali’s decision to refuse the draft. In 2016, ESPN cited comments Brown had made in an interview with Larry King two years earlier, saying that he and Ali “had the same attitude about being an American and our rights and our equal rights and being outspoken about it, and never taking a back seat to freedom, equality and justice.”

“The Dynasty” Is an Unprecedented Peek Behind the Curtain of the Patriots’ Football Machine
“The Dynasty” Is an Unprecedented Peek Behind the Curtain of the Patriots’ Football Machine

Bestselling sportswriter Jeff Benedict takes us inside the most successful franchise of the 21st century

Other aspects of Brown’s life were more contentious, including a six-month stint in prison for refusing to attend domestic violence counseling after attacking his wife Monique’s car. Brown’s 2018 White House visit with Kanye West also proved to be polarizing. Brown leaves behind a complicated legacy, and working through it will be no easy task.

More Like This

Diego Maradona of Argentina playing at the 1982 FIFA World Cup against Brazil.
Excerpt: What Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Had to Say in His Last Interview
Legendary Arkansas Coach Frank Broyles Dead at 92
Legendary Arkansas Football Coach Frank Broyles Dead at 92
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 59 and looks like he could still play in the NFL
A Wide Receiver Looks at 60: Catching Up With Jerry Rice on His Football Life

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?
The Best Bourbons of 2023 (So Far)
38 Summer Shoe Deals at the Current Zappos Sale

Keep Reading

Succession characters drinking wine

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
NohHo Hank Barry

Ranking NoHo Hank’s Best Looks on “Barry”
(from left) Dom (Vin Diesel) and Isabel (Daniela Melchior) in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier.

Is Vin Diesel the New Sylvester Stallone?
empire strips back

"Star Wars" Gets a Sexy Makeover in "The Empire Strips Back"
A shot of a young Roger Federer making a remarkable play, fully outstretched to the ball.

How to Live Your Life With the Italian Art of “Sprezzatura”
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Can an “Indiana Jones” Movie Work Without Steven Spielberg?
a collage of gear on a multi-colored background

The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
Satechi Duo Wireless Charger with a phone and earbuds charging, next to a computer

Stuff We Swear By: Satechi’s Duo Wireless Charger Is Ideal for Multitaskers
a collage of the best white pants for men on a sunset background

The Best White Pants for Summer Are a Scorching Style Move

Trending

The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?
The Best Bourbons of 2023 (So Far)