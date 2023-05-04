InsideHook
Sports | May 4, 2023 1:30 pm

Football Player Uses Social Media Campaign to Get Contract With 49ers

Wide receiver Isaiah Winstead went undrafted out of East Carolina

Former East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.
New 49ers wide receiver Isaiah Winstead is good at football and Twitter.
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

A 23-year-old who appeared in 13 games at East Carolina University in 2022 and collected 88 receptions for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns on the way to earning All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention honors, Isaiah Winstead went undrafted last week in Kansas City and decided to use his social media skills to urge NFL teams to sign him.

“6’4 210 moving like this,” Winstead posted on Twitter along with a video showing highlights of his play. “No mini camp invite or UDFA deal. Behind the scenes on what I can do. With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season…God makes no mistakes tho thank you in advance.”

The tweet garnered nearly 20,000 likes and was seen 4.5 million times. At least one of those views belonged to San Fransico general manager Jon Lynch. Clearly gifted as a receiver and apparently talented as a tweeter, Winstead was able to score himself a deal with the 49ers and will be catching passes from either Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold or Brandon Allen next season.

Ronald Awatt, Jack Colletto, Joey Fisher, D’Shawn Jamison, Khalan Laborn, Corey Luciano, Ilm Manning, Mariano Sori-Marin, Spencer Waege, Shae Wyatt and Avery Young also signed with the team as undrafted free agents, though there’s no guarantee any of them will make the team.

This Top-Five Pick in the NFL Draft Was a Zero-Star College Recruit
This Top-Five Pick in the NFL Draft Was a Zero-Star College Recruit

The Seattle Seahawks chose Devon Witherspoon in the first round last night. He never even played football until he was a high school junior.

With Deebo Samuel, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Dazz Newsome, Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Conley, Willie Snead IV, Tyron Johnson, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Tay Martin and Shae Wyatt already ahead of him on the depth chart, there’s really no guarantee that Winstead will make it out of training camp and onto San Fran’s regular-season roster either.

But, thanks to his social media skills and the power of the internet in general, at least Winstead will have a shot at making his NFL dreams a reality.

More Like This

The NFL Network headquarters building in Inglewood, CA.
NFL Employment Discrimination Probe Launched by NY, CA Attorneys General
Jackson Mahomes before the AFC divisional playoff game in 2023.
Patrick Mahomes’s Brother Jackson Arrested for Aggravated Sexual Battery
Aaron Rodgers links arms with Randall Cobb.
Jets Cross Randall Cobb Off Aaron Rodgers’s Allegedly Fake Wish List

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"

Keep Reading

five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo

The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Pete Davidson

In Defense of Pete Davidson
A stand-up apddleboarder does yoga on the board as the sun sets.

How to Get Into Surfing Shape Without Actually Surfing
Pho from Juicy Pho

A Culinary Guide to the Garland Pho Trail
A row of watches.

The Best Field Watches
The best mother's day gifts under $100

20 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100
A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day

The 12 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts
Indoor Houseplants on a multi colored background

The Best Houseplants for Beginners
Our Place Sale Hero

Everything Is 25% Off at Our Place’s Sitewide Spring Sale

Trending

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine