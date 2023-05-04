A 23-year-old who appeared in 13 games at East Carolina University in 2022 and collected 88 receptions for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns on the way to earning All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention honors, Isaiah Winstead went undrafted last week in Kansas City and decided to use his social media skills to urge NFL teams to sign him.

“6’4 210 moving like this,” Winstead posted on Twitter along with a video showing highlights of his play. “No mini camp invite or UDFA deal. Behind the scenes on what I can do. With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season…God makes no mistakes tho thank you in advance.”

The tweet garnered nearly 20,000 likes and was seen 4.5 million times. At least one of those views belonged to San Fransico general manager Jon Lynch. Clearly gifted as a receiver and apparently talented as a tweeter, Winstead was able to score himself a deal with the 49ers and will be catching passes from either Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold or Brandon Allen next season.

Thank You GOD !! Only opinion that matter! Y’all won’t regret it ! @49ers pic.twitter.com/tn1hBn7Urk — Isaiah Winstead 🧛🏾‍♂️ (@Zayti99y_) May 3, 2023

Ronald Awatt, Jack Colletto, Joey Fisher, D’Shawn Jamison, Khalan Laborn, Corey Luciano, Ilm Manning, Mariano Sori-Marin, Spencer Waege, Shae Wyatt and Avery Young also signed with the team as undrafted free agents, though there’s no guarantee any of them will make the team.

With Deebo Samuel, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Dazz Newsome, Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Conley, Willie Snead IV, Tyron Johnson, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Tay Martin and Shae Wyatt already ahead of him on the depth chart, there’s really no guarantee that Winstead will make it out of training camp and onto San Fran’s regular-season roster either.

But, thanks to his social media skills and the power of the internet in general, at least Winstead will have a shot at making his NFL dreams a reality.