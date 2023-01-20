We already know that Travis Kelce loves BBQ and Patrick Mahomes can’t live without ketchup, but now we know a food item that Kansas City coach Andy Reid has on his mind with the Chiefs set to be one of two NFL teams to play in Germany.

Reid, who previously vacationed in Italy even though he doesn’t like coffee or wine because he “likes to eat,” was asked about Kansas City heading to Germany next season to likely host a game in either Munich or Frankfurt. The 64-year-old isn’t looking forward to experiencing a different culture, steins of beer or better pretzels. Nope, Reid just wants bratwurst.

Andy Reid is hungry for his team to play a game in Germany next season 🇩🇪🌭 pic.twitter.com/0hVXkNexf5 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 19, 2023

He deserves some, especially if the Chiefs end up winning the Super Bowl this season, which they certainly have a chance to do. For that to happen, Kansas City will have to knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon.

Should the Chiefs win that game, Reid will move into a tie with Tom Landry for No. 2 on the all-time postseason win list for coaches with 20. If the Chiefs win on Saturday, only Bill Belichick (31) will have more playoff wins.

If he gets No. 20 and then No. 21, Reid will have a shot to get No. 22 in the Super Bowl, which he once referred to as the “chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting.” After he won that chocolate cake the first time when the Chiefs were able to rally against the 49ers, Reid pledged to go find the “biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen” when asked about his postgame plans.

Regardless of what happens this season, we now know what Reid’s postgame dining choices will be when the Chiefs are in Germany next season. The Patriots will host a separate game in Germany next season as part of the NFL’s International Series while the Jaguars, Bills and Titans will playing in the UK in London.