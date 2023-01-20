InsideHook
Sports | January 20, 2023 10:16 am

Why Andy Reid Is Excited About the Chiefs Playing in Germany Next Season

Reid and the Chiefs will be facing an undetermined opponent in Germany

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches a game.
Andy Reid of the Chiefs is always down to discuss food.
Justin Edmonds/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

We already know that Travis Kelce loves BBQ and Patrick Mahomes can’t live without ketchup, but now we know a food item that Kansas City coach Andy Reid has on his mind with the Chiefs set to be one of two NFL teams to play in Germany.

Reid, who previously vacationed in Italy even though he doesn’t like coffee or wine because he “likes to eat,” was asked about Kansas City heading to Germany next season to likely host a game in either Munich or Frankfurt. The 64-year-old isn’t looking forward to experiencing a different culture, steins of beer or better pretzels. Nope, Reid just wants bratwurst.

He deserves some, especially if the Chiefs end up winning the Super Bowl this season, which they certainly have a chance to do. For that to happen, Kansas City will have to knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon.

Should the Chiefs win that game, Reid will move into a tie with Tom Landry for No. 2 on the all-time postseason win list for coaches with 20. If the Chiefs win on Saturday, only Bill Belichick (31) will have more playoff wins.

If he gets No. 20 and then No. 21, Reid will have a shot to get No. 22 in the Super Bowl, which he once referred to as the “chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting.” After he won that chocolate cake the first time when the Chiefs were able to rally against the 49ers, Reid pledged to go find the “biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen” when asked about his postgame plans.

Regardless of what happens this season, we now know what Reid’s postgame dining choices will be when the Chiefs are in Germany next season. The Patriots will host a separate game in Germany next season as part of the NFL’s International Series while the Jaguars, Bills and Titans will playing in the UK in London.

More Like This

Quez Watkins runs with the ball against Nick McCloud.
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 4 Divisional Round Games
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on stage in a blue suit and blue tie
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
Patrick Mahomes pats Josh Allen on the head after an NFL game. What do these two and all the other NFL Divisional Round quarterbacks have in common?
What Do All 8 Quarterbacks in NFL’s Divisional Round Have in Common?

Recommended

Suggested for you

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
Review: Land Rover Built a Family SUV With Real Off-Road Chops

Keep Reading

David Crosby (Leah Odze Epstein for InsideHook)

The World According to David Crosby
Barrels at Daftmill Distillery

Inside Scotland’s Most Reclusive Whisky Distillery
ID.7

Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
Quez Watkins runs with the ball against Nick McCloud.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 4 Divisional Round Games
The inside of an Airbnb in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, one of our 10 best Airbnbs in West Virginia for a winter getaway

10 Excellent West Virginia Airbnbs for a Cozy Winter Getaway
Two people snowshoeing with Yosemite Conservancy in the Mariposa Grove

12 Winter Getaways in California That Don’t Involve Skiing
Spread from Monteverde

Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
Hamilton Pool

The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas
A cartoon of two strong arms.

Why You Need to Start “Supersetting” in the Gym

Trending

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach