InsideHook
Science | August 21, 2023 1:33 pm

The Latest Innovation in Toilet Paper Technology? Seeds.

It's designed for hikers with minimal ecological impact in mind

Toilet paper
What if there was a way to make toilet paper even more biodegradable?
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

This is a potentially sensitive topic — both literally and figuratively — but still: let’s talk about toilet paper for a moment. When it comes to design and technology, bidets tend to have their moment in the spotlight more than their paper counterpart. And while hygiene does play a big role in all things toilet paper-related, there’s another component that plays a part here as well: how exactly toilet paper breaks down after you’re done with it.

This is especially relevant for anyone who’s ever taken toilet paper with them while camping or hiking. All of which makes a recent Dezeen article about the work of industrial design student Avia Revivi that much more relevant to this discussion. Revivi, you see, has created a type of toilet paper that has seeds incorporated into it — turning waste into literal fertilizer.

A hiker herself, Revivi’s project, dubbed O-SOW, arose from something she noticed while making her way through the desert. “There were days when I didn’t encounter any other travellers, but I did come across toilet paper,” she told Dezeen.

Is Using a Bidet Actually a Good Idea for Your Body?
Is Using a Bidet Actually a Good Idea for Your Body?

They surged in popularity during the pandemic. But do they serve any medical purpose?

Types of paper with seeds embedded within have existed for a while; The Washington Post ran a story on the rise of seed paper last year. And the idea of creating something that can be recycled by as simple an action as planting it in the ground and adding water seems compelling in its simplicity. Ergo: why not apply this to toilet paper?

As Dezeen’s article notes, O-SOW involves some other plant-based components besides seeds, including aloe vera and orange. The latter is there because citrus tends to break down quickly, meaning that hikers are less likely to encounter O-SOW that’s been left in the wild for far longer than anyone would like. We’re a long way from this type of toilet paper being commercially available, but it’s not hard to see the appeal for the environmentally conscious hiker.

More Like This

Smartphone on the toilet
You Should Probably Stop Scrolling on Your Phone While on the Toilet
Kohler Numi 2.0
Would You Spend Over $10,000 for an Alexa-Enabled Toilet?
Portable bidets, blenders and washing machines
From Bidets to Blenders: The Pandemic-Induced Rise of Portable Appliances

Recommended

Suggested for you

Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The Best Watches Under $10,000
A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
A New Study Has Bad News About Blue Light Filter Glasses
The Best Sandwich in Every US State

Keep Reading

A close-up of a letter signed by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Could Handwritten Letters Fix the “Male Friendship Recession”?
Professor David Nutt holding a beaker in a science lab. Nutt says he's created a non-alc drink that replicates the buzz of booze

Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
Tacos al pastor

A Definitive Guide to the Best Food Tours in Mexico City
A cheese board at Cosyn Cymru

A Cheese Lover’s Guide to Northern Wales
Collage of actors in Netflix action movies, including Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans and Gal Galdot.

Why Does Netflix Keep Churning Out Action Movie Knockoffs?
Female waiter counting beer keg's using tablet

New Data Shows AI Is Coming for Beer Jobs
a person with a backpack at the american airlines check in kiosks at the airport

Is Skiplagging Doomed?
A man sitting on a mountain with the clouds behind him.

How to Use “Butterfly Hugs” to Get Through a Workday
Patagonia Summer Sale

The Patagonia Summer Sale Ends Tomorrow. Here’s What to Buy Before It’s Too Late.

Trending

Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The Best Watches Under $10,000
A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
A New Study Has Bad News About Blue Light Filter Glasses