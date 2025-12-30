Culture > Books

What Were New Yorkers Reading in 2025?

Some takeaways from the New York Public Library's book checkout data

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 30, 2025 8:34 am EST
New York Public Library
The New York Public Library's reading data is always worth reading.
Jon Tyson/Unsplash

You can learn a lot about what people are reading from the checkout data from the country’s largest city. Every year, the New York Public Library posts data on its most checked-out books, along with data from the Brooklyn and Queens public library systems. (The New York Public Library technically only serves three of the city’s five boroughs.) Last year’s data left us with plenty to think about, from the rise of romantasy to the enduring popularity of Britney Spears. What can we learn from 2025’s checkout data?

Percival Everett Had a Very Good 2025

In the last five years, Percival Everett went from being your favorite writer’s favorite writer to the author of an awards-season juggernaut. His novel James won the Pulitzer Prize this year and the National Book Award for Fiction in 2024; it was also the most checked-out book in all of New York City. Factor in the presence of American Fiction, the critically acclaimed film adaptation of his novel Erasure, and you have a fantastic narrative: a longtime critical favorite whose latest book has (deservedly) become ubiquitous.

Queens Readers Have Very Specific Tastes

Just two writers were responsible for six of the top 10 books checked out in Queens this year. Those authors? Rebecca Yarros and R.F. Kuang. Yarros’s Onyx Storm, Fourth Wing and Iron Flame occupied the top three spots for the borough, with Fourth Wing and Onyx Storm also turning up on the top 10 list for Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Kuang’s Babel, The Poppy War and Yellowface placed fifth, seventh and ninth overall in Queens. We’re calling it now: at this time next year, Kuang’s latest novel Katabasis is going to be on the 2026 edition of these lists.

“Let Them” Check Out Books

Is Mel Robbins’s The Let Them Theory a bona fide phenomenon? That just might be the case, if the NYPL’s data is any indication. Robbins’s book was the fourth-most checked-out book citywide, and also made the borough-wide top 10 lists for both The Bronx and Staten Island.

Don’t Underestimate the Classics

Looking at the most checked-out audiobooks in 2025 revealed a list that had plenty of overlap with the overall lists: James was number one there as well. But among several recent titles, the tenth spot went to a novel that’s over two centuries old: Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Meanwhile, Bronx readers also embraced a decades-old book: Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower, a speculative novel that has drawn praise for anticipating the current political moment.

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December
 Body modification, annotated lyrics and more to close out 2025

New York Likes Reading Miranda July

Percival Everett wasn’t the only long-running artist who reached a much wider audience this year. Miranda July’s career has encompassed everything from filmmaking to forays into music. Her latest novel, the critically-acclaimed All Fours, appears to have found plenty of readers around the city: it was the third-most checked-out book this year, according to the NYPL’s data.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Scott Galloway next to a cover of his book.
A Male Therapist’s Take on Scott Galloway’s New Book
A woman reads a romantasy book on a subway platform with a faerie and dragon in the background
My Year of Reading “Faerie Smut”
Book and garlic aioli
Is BookTok Ready for Mayonnaise-Scented Romantasy?
An Italian writer standing in a home library.
The Benefits of Buying Books You’ll Probably Never Read

Culture > Books
Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best viral moments of 2025.
The 25 Best Memes From a Seriously Unfunny Year on the Internet
A scene from the show "Heated Rivalry" behind an image of Dan and Chris Powers of the podcast "Empty Netters"
Even Straight Hockey Bros Are Obsessed With “Heated Rivalry”
A man showering in the dark.
How a Nightly “Dark Shower” Could Help You Sleep Better
hailey and justin bieber
Is There a Swag Gap in Your Relationship?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Neon social media sign

Have We Reached the End of an Era for Online Celebrities?

New York Public Library

What Were New Yorkers Reading in 2025?

A scene from "Moonraker"

A "Moonraker"-Inspired House Rises in Bali

Wall clock

There's an Unexpected Side Effect to School Phone Bans

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch