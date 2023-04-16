InsideHook
Science | April 16, 2023 8:32 pm

FAA Approves SpaceX Plan for Starship Launch

The launch could take place this week

SpaceX Starship
SpaceX's first orbital Starship SN20 is stacked atop its massive Super Heavy Booster 4 at the company's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The next big step in space exploration could be taking place as soon as Monday morning. That’s because the F.A.A. has approved SpaceX’s plans to launch an uncrewed flight of its Starship — a vessel that’s considered an essential part of the spaceflight company’s vision of traveling to Mars.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, SpaceX required approval from the F.A.A. in order to launch Starship from its Texas facility, Starbase. SpaceX will have a 150-minute window for the test flight, with the F.A.A. taking steps to make sure that the airspace around the facility is free from other aircraft.

Once launched, Starship will venture into orbit, where it will stay temporarily before returning to the planet somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. The booster used to get it there, meanwhile, is intended to fall into the Gulf of Mexico once its work is done.

NASA Astronauts Return to Earth Safely on Crew Dragon
NASA Astronauts Return to Earth Safely on Crew Dragon

Another milestone achieved for NASA and SpaceX

What’s especially notable about Starship is its size. It’s designed to carry a crew of up to 100, and — as per the Los Angeles Times — it’s larger than the Saturn V rocket. As for whether or not the launch will take place on Monday, the New York Times reports that that depends on the weather. If conditions aren’t suitable for a space milestone on Monday, the company will target a date later in the week.

More Like This

Elon Musk
Report: SpaceX Asked the Pentagon to Take Over Funding for Starlink Terminals in Ukraine
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, Nov. 21, 2020
Here’s Exactly Where to See Lompoc’s NASA and SpaceX Rocket Launches
SpaceX headquarters california
How SpaceX Went From Mars Colonization to Military Contracts

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The 5 Best Stops Between Miami and Key West
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
A Visit to Tudor’s New Watchmaking Facilities

Keep Reading

a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Pixelated Hoodies, Olive Oil and a New Soundcore Speaker
The Roy siblings on "Succession"

The Biggest Unanswered Questions on "Succession"
Sour beers

12 of the Best Sour Beers, Tasted and Ranked
black and white Studio Shot Of Woman In Mod Clothing and mini skirt

An Abridged History of the Miniskirt as Fetish Symbol
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs on the court during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The 5 Biggest Storylines of the NBA Playoffs
a collage of the best men's loafers on a blue striped background

In a Post-Sneaker Society, Loafers Are the Ultimate Everything Shoe
A Sonos Roam near a pool, towel and sunglasses. Sonos gear that is refurbished often nets you an extra discount.

You Can Save on Sonos Gear By Buying It Certified Refurbished
a collage of models wearing everyone clothing on a green background

The 6 Best Deals (All Under $60) at Everlane’s Spring Sale
The Ultimate Two-Week New Zealand Road Trip

The Ultimate Two-Week New Zealand Road Trip

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The 5 Best Stops Between Miami and Key West
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.