InsideHook
News & Opinion | August 20, 2023 5:59 pm

Marines Announce Details of Recruit Killed at Camp Pendleton

The Marine died in a training exercise which is now under investigation

Camp Pendleton
View of the main entrance to Camp Pendleton.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The Marine Corps has announced details of a Marine recruit who died earlier this month in a live-fire training exercise at Camp Pendleton. As per an article in The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Marine was Lance Cpl. Joseph D. Whaley; his family learned of his death on Friday. According to reports, he was a third of the way through a 13-week course in Basic Renaissance.

Aas Task & Purpose reports, Lance Cpl. Whaley originally hailed from Columbia, Tennessee. Prior to his arrival at Camp Pendleton, he had been through training at both Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

According to the Marine Corps, the incident that resulted in Lance Cpl. Whaley’s death is now being investigated. Marine Corps Training Command told Task & Purpose that it would offer its full cooperation to the investigation.

In a statement, Marine Corps officials told the Union-Tribune, “The family and loved ones have our deepest condolences as we continue to work with them during this difficult time.”

Marine Recruit Dies in Training at Parris Island
Marine Recruit Dies in Training at Parris Island

The death is currently under investigation

As the Union-Tribune‘s reporting points out, it is not immediately clear when the last time an incident like the one that took the life of Lance Cpl. Whaley took place at Camp Pendleton.

More Like This

Dutch marines machine gun sleds
As Arctic Conflict Intensifies, Dutch Marines Order Machine Gun Sleds
ULTV
Marines Unveil New Ultra-Light Off-Road Vehicle
USS Cooperstown
The USS Cooperstown Honors Baseball’s Military Veterans

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
The Best Watches Under $10,000
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Cold Brew Whiskey, Suitcase TVs and New Noah
The Spaniard bar in New York City

Where an Irish Whiskey Founder Drinks When He’s in NYC
Collage of fat-washed cocktails from San Francisco bars

Want to Try Fat-Washing Your Cocktails at Home? Here’s How.
A close-up of fitness tracking watch that says "3.7 pounds left to lose."

Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger.

A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
a collage of lightweight suits

The Best Lightweight Suits, Because Summer Isn’t Over Yet
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
Corn Huskers Lotion hero

This $7 Hand Lotion Was Made for Corn Farmers — And We Love It
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off

Trending

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
The Best Watches Under $10,000
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone