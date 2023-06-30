InsideHook
Music | June 30, 2023 3:53 pm

Neil Young’s Next Archival Recording Takes Listeners Back to 1977

"Chrome Dreams" is due out on August 11

Neil Young in 1977
Neil Young, 1977.
Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The second half of the 1970s were a creatively fertile time for Neil Young, which saw the release of the albums Long May You Run, Rust Never Sleeps and Comes a Time. As is often the case with Young, the music that was released during this period was only a fraction of what he recorded at the time — and now, Young is set to revisit his archives for the release of the 1977 album Chrome Dreams.

Pitchfork reports that Young’s Chrome Dreams will be released as an LP and CD — as well as digitally — on August 11. Recording sessions for Chrome Dreams took place between 1974 and 1977, and versions of the tracks heard there wound up on several other Young albums, including the songs “Powderfinger” and “Hold Back the Tears.”

This also puts Chrome Dreams in the odd position of having a formal release almost 16 years after the release of an album intended as a sequel to it — 2007’s Chrome Dreams II.

In his review at the time, Rob Mitchum wrote that Young’s album “has earned a place alongside Smile and Lifehouse in the Pantheon of Lost Albums, a puzzle for obsessive fans and bootleggers to try and reconstruct.” As of this August, those reconstruction efforts will get a lot easier.

Robert Ragland Young Explores Golf’s Philosophical Side — With a Little Help From His Brother Neil
Robert Ragland Young Explores Golf’s Philosophical Side — With a Little Help From His Brother Neil

His book “Mind Golf” revisits the life and philosophy of golfer Moe Norman

The cover artwork is by one Ronnie Wood, which heightens the album’s rock pedigree. For some Young fans, a very long wait will come to an end later this summer — with another important piece of his discography coming into clearer focus.

More Like This

Nils Lofgren
Nils Lofgren Reflects on Neil Young’s “Tonight’s the Night” Tour
Neil Young
Neil Young Returned to Live Music to Protest Old Growth Logging
Neil Young
Neil Young’s Unheard 2001 Album “Toast” is Due Out in July

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales

Keep Reading

Whiskey in a glass being held by man in suit

How to Drink Bourbon
Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in "Past Lives"

“Past Lives” Is a Reminder of the Genius of Richard Linklater’s “Before” Trilogy
A Hongqi E001 electric car is on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 25, 2023.

Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World
Welcome to BATSU!

This Bizarre Form of Japanese Comedy Is a Mix of Laughs and Punishment
The Watchman, Zion National Park, Utah.

The Art of Glamping and Sightseeing Near Zion National Park
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend
a collage items from the Alex Mill Sale on a grey background

The Alex Mill Sale Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (For Your Closet)

Trending

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation