Neil Young’s Next Archival Recording Takes Listeners Back to 1977

The second half of the 1970s were a creatively fertile time for Neil Young, which saw the release of the albums Long May You Run, Rust Never Sleeps and Comes a Time. As is often the case with Young, the music that was released during this period was only a fraction of what he recorded at the time — and now, Young is set to revisit his archives for the release of the 1977 album Chrome Dreams.



Pitchfork reports that Young’s Chrome Dreams will be released as an LP and CD — as well as digitally — on August 11. Recording sessions for Chrome Dreams took place between 1974 and 1977, and versions of the tracks heard there wound up on several other Young albums, including the songs “Powderfinger” and “Hold Back the Tears.”

This also puts Chrome Dreams in the odd position of having a formal release almost 16 years after the release of an album intended as a sequel to it — 2007’s Chrome Dreams II.



In his review at the time, Rob Mitchum wrote that Young’s album “has earned a place alongside Smile and Lifehouse in the Pantheon of Lost Albums, a puzzle for obsessive fans and bootleggers to try and reconstruct.” As of this August, those reconstruction efforts will get a lot easier.

The cover artwork is by one Ronnie Wood, which heightens the album’s rock pedigree. For some Young fans, a very long wait will come to an end later this summer — with another important piece of his discography coming into clearer focus.