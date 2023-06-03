InsideHook
Music | June 3, 2023 5:30 pm

Metallica’s James Hetfield Worked Cigars Into His Pre-Show Routine

His foray into cigars has also received high marks

James Hetfield
James Hetfield of Metallica onstage earlier this year.
Ashley Ooms/BSR Agency/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Metallica has always been a band with prominent extracurricular activities, beginning with Lars Ulrich’s youthful penchant for tennis. That’s continued through a foray into whiskey and their purchase of pressing plant Furnace — but it also veers into lower-key territory — like, say, singer/guitarist James Hetfield’s penchant for cigars, which resulted in him becoming the subject of a Cigar Aficionado profile earlier this year.

It’s worth mentioning from the outset that Hetfield stressed that he took up the habit only after being confident that it wouldn’t affect his singing voice. That realization came to him, of all places, while at a Billy Joel concert. “[Joel] was smoking a cigar backstage. I said oh, this is OK. This is doable,” Hetfield recalled. “His voice doesn’t suck.”

As Ultimate Classic Rock reports, Hetfield often smokes a cigar while onstage prior to the start of his band’s set — and will sometimes light attendees’ cigars as well, should anyone in close proximity to the stage have one on hand. (Judging by the photos accompanying the article, a lot of people do.)

Our Weekend With Metallica: Art, Whiskey and Guitar Goddesses
Our Weekend With Metallica: Art, Whiskey and Guitar Goddesses

A pre-pandemic two days with Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo

Hetfield’s also made a foray into cigars of his own, with Blackened Cigars “M81” by Drew Estates. To date, that’s gotten enthusiastic reviews from those who have tried it, with one review noting that “is very complex and is full in body and strength” and another calling it “[d]eliciously bold with earthiness, yet balanced with softer flavors.” This band knows how to stay busy, but it seems like time well spent.

More Like This

Ybor City
Cigars, Museums and More: Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ybor City
Master Distillers Rob Dietrich and Drew Kulsveen of Blackened and Willett, discussing their new collaboration
Review: Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey Brand Teamed With Willett on a Rye
Tips From Tailoring Professionals on How to Freshen Up Your Suit After a Cigar
Tips From Tailoring Professionals on How to Freshen Up Your Suit After a Cigar

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Here’s How to Make Michigan’s State Cocktail at Home

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Asteroid City Brews, Tito’s Golf and Leica Q3
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
buffalo chicken sandwich on a plate with a pickle and cup of fries.

This Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Is the Perfect Summer Meal
Bully

An Album About Grief, Inspired by a Dog
aya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards

Who Wants to Date a Funny Woman? No One, It Seems.
a collage of personalized Father's day gifts on a yellow background

18 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything
These are the best accessories and pieces of gear to have at the lake in 2023

Gear Up for an Unforgettable Summer With These 12 Lake Day Accessories
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a watercolor background

The Best White Sneakers for Men Help You Flex Clean Summer Style
Photos of celebrities and actors by Greg Williams from his new book "Greg Williams Photo Breakdowns: The Stories Behind 100 Portraits"

Celebrity Photographer Greg Williams Takes Us Behind the Lens of 10 Photos

Trending

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale