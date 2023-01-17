InsideHook
Music | January 17, 2023 12:53 pm

How “The Last of Us” Could Revive This Depeche Mode Song

The HBO show's use of "Never Let Me Down Again" could renew interest in Depeche Mode's 1987 synth-pop classic

English electronic pop band Depeche Mode (L-R) Alan Wilder, Martin Gore, Dave Cahan, Andy "Fletch" Fletcher pose for a portrait back stage at the US version of Top of the Pops on December 7, 1987 in Hollywood, CA. A 1987 song by the band was recently used in HBO's "The Last of Us"
Depeche Mode in 1987: Soundtracking an HBO show in 2023.
Sherry Rayn Barnett/Getty
By Kirk Miller

While most of the hype surrounding The Last of Us seems to center around the idea that somebody finally made a great video game adaptation (and that HBO has another worthy Sunday night show), there could be a side benefit: The genre series might reignite interest in a classic ’80s song.

First, spoiler alert: The debut episode of the post-apocalyptic series ends with “Never Let Me Down Again” by Depeche Mode playing over a two-way radio; music aligned with different decades is a communications and warning system, which means nothing if you haven’t watched the show (and you should since it’s great and HBO’s largest debut after House of the Dragon since 2010).

As a tweet by @BusterSwordBoi (a Twitch streamer) noted, that 1987 synth-pop classic may get some new life.

Will the song become the next “Running Up That Hill,” the ’80s song by Kate Bush that suddenly became a global chart hit again in 2022 after its inclusion in this past season of Stranger Things? Maybe yes, maybe no. The song probably stands a better chance of making a modest appearance on various rock charts, as industry mag Billboard recently revamped its charts to reflect the ongoing and/or resurgent popularity of older songs.

And while the Kate Bush track is a classic and worthy of a new generation, that song’s popularity may have had just as much to do with music therapy and its very specific context of use in that show.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any push to get “Never Let Me Down Again” back onto the charts: Depeche Mode hasn’t posted about the track on their official site or on social media (though a Stereogum repost on Instagram has nearly 7,000 likes).

The original track, a modest hit outside the U.S. for the English band from the album Music for the Masses, was largely considered to be about drug use. But the lyrics are easy enough to appropriate as a “warning” or other coded message, particularly as The Last of Us seems to be one part road trip through a hellish landscape, one part possible search and rescue: “He knows where he’s taking me,” “we’re watching the world pass us by,” “promises me I’m safe as houses,” etc.

Whatever the code being used, it’s certainly a better pick than Wham!’s “Wake Me Up (Before You Go-Go)” which the character Ellie mentions, jokingly, as a way to decipher Joel’s communications codes (it turns out an ’80s track means trouble). Of course, in a show about a few weary survivors fighting off a plague of “the infected,” “You put the boom-boom into my heart” could have a double meaning.

More Like This

Mike Campbell, John McVie, inductee Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Why Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Kate Bush Are Topping the Rock Charts in 2022
Stranger Things music
Beyond Kate Bush: An Expert Explains How Music Therapy Is More Than What We See in “Stranger Things”
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us wearing a waxed trucker jacket
We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”

Recommended

Suggested for you

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland

Keep Reading

The box and bottle for Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

Why You’ve Never Tasted Jose Cuervo’s Best Tequila
The Playboy Pleasure line of sex toys.

Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Waves of brown sand.

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us wearing a waxed trucker jacket

We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”
All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5-Inch Fry Pan Set, now on sale

Our Favorite Cookware Deals From the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event
The Spinn Coffee Makers on a brown background

Stuff We Swear By: The Spinn Coffee Maker Is an Essential Part of My Morning Routine
a collage of Adidas Slides on a metallic background

Get Some Adidas Slides and Never Look Back
Allure of the Seas at the Port of Galveston.

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Bruce Springsteen performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Trending

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute