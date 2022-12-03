Guns N’ Roses Sues Combination Florist and Gun Shop

Texas Guns and Roses is the name of a store with a Houston mailing address and what appears to be a unique business model: their website offers an array of weapons for sale, as well as several floral arrangements that are also available for purchase. There are other unexpected combination businesses out there — Brooklyn is home to a combination bodega/used bookstore, for instance — but still. Guns and roses, for sale in the same place? Who could have predicted that combination?



Who besides the members of the band Guns N’ Roses, that is. As Hey Social reported (via Ultimate Classic Rock), the band has filed a federal lawsuit against the store.



The lawsuit is directed at Jersey Village Florist, which runs the online gun store. The band’s lawsuit argues that the business “selected and adopted defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR.”



The lawsuit also addressed the nature of the business itself, stating that “GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer.”



Hey Social’s article features a comment from the store’s attorney, David L. Clark, who pushed back against the lawsuit. “Nobody thinks we’re the band or there is some affiliation,” Clark said. “We will be fighting back.” We’ll have to see what the federal court’s next move is.

Thanks for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and be in the know.