InsideHook
Music | December 3, 2022 6:22 am

Guns N’ Roses Sues Combination Florist and Gun Shop

Texas Guns and Roses is based in Houston

Guns N' Roses, 2020
Axl Rose of Guns N´ Roses performs during the Vive Latino 2020 festival at the Foro Sol in Mexico City.
ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Texas Guns and Roses is the name of a store with a Houston mailing address and what appears to be a unique business model: their website offers an array of weapons for sale, as well as several floral arrangements that are also available for purchase. There are other unexpected combination businesses out there — Brooklyn is home to a combination bodega/used bookstore, for instance — but still. Guns and roses, for sale in the same place? Who could have predicted that combination?

Who besides the members of the band Guns N’ Roses, that is. As Hey Social reported (via Ultimate Classic Rock), the band has filed a federal lawsuit against the store.

The lawsuit is directed at Jersey Village Florist, which runs the online gun store. The band’s lawsuit argues that the business “selected and adopted defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR.”

The lawsuit also addressed the nature of the business itself, stating that “GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer.”

Hey Social’s article features a comment from the store’s attorney, David L. Clark, who pushed back against the lawsuit. “Nobody thinks we’re the band or there is some affiliation,” Clark said. “We will be fighting back.” We’ll have to see what the federal court’s next move is.

More Like This

Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood
Axl Rose Made a Surprise Appearance at Stagecoach This Weekend
Guns 'N Roses
We Now Know a Lot More About the Cake Jump in Guns ‘N Roses’ “November Rain” Video
A Look Back at Guns N’ Roses’ Legendary Live Show at the Ritz in ’88
A Look Back at Guns N’ Roses’ Legendary Live Show at the Ritz in ’88

Recommended

Suggested for you

The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men
a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Trending

The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line