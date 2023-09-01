InsideHook
Music | September 1, 2023 5:00 pm

Coldplay Lawsuit From Former Manager Takes Unpleasant Turn

A high-profile lawsuit involving a relatively low-drama band

Coldplay live on stage at Parken Stadium on July 5, 2023 in Copenhagen.
Coldplay live on stage at Parken Stadium on July 5, 2023 in Copenhagen.
Ole Jensen/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There are some musicians for whom drama seems second nature, who you might expect to find enmeshed in various scandals of personal and professional natures. Matty Healy of The 1975 is perhaps the highest-profile recent example, though he’s far from alone in this respect. On the other side of the spectrum — or seemingly so — are Coldplay, who come off as decidedly normal, reasonably polite individuals. When the breakup of your frontman’s marriage involves the phrase “conscious uncoupling,” it’s safe to assume you’re in relatively mild territory.

That said, “safe to assume” doesn’t always make something accurate. And as Variety‘s K.J. Yossman and Jem Aswad reported, Coldplay are currently enmeshed in a lawsuit initiated by their former manager Dave Holmes where the group doesn’t come off looking well at all.

The band did not renew Holmes’s contract in 2022. Prior to that, he had been their manager for over 20 years — and is now suing them, arguing that they owe him payment for Coldplay albums 10 through 12. According to Holmes’s lawsuit, the band received advances for all three albums, but he was not paid for any of them; he did receive commissions for their eighth and ninth albums.

Holmes’s suit went on to argue that he did a significant amount of logistical work for the albums, ranging from booking studio time to making arrangements to use certain samples for the records. All told, Variety reports that Holmes is seeking $12 million.

Legendary Photographer Denis O’Regan on the Secret to Shooting Rock Stars
Legendary Photographer Denis O’Regan on the Secret to Shooting Rock Stars

It turns out capturing icons like The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Queen requires a bit of finesse

Details on when the suit might be resolved remain unclear, but this lawsuit does seem to have a relatively clear path to resolution; one would think that the issue of whether Holmes is owed money for as-yet-unreleased albums that the band received money for would be clearly spelled out somewhere. And perhaps this is also a useful reminder that even the most seemingly drama-free bands can still be at the center of multi-million dollar lawsuits.

More Like This

Coldplay
Coldplay to Stop Touring Until Concerts Are “Environmentally Beneficial”
Chris Martin speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Martin Only Eats One Meal a Day Because He Wants to Look Like Bruce Springsteen
Shirts
For Bands Seeking Sustainability, Merchandise Is the Next Frontier

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
The 11 Best New Watches of August
How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
Review: Range Rover Fends Off Other Luxury SUVs With Ease

Keep Reading

a whiskey highball next to Franklin & Sons club soda with a blue wall behind it

How 6 Different Whisky Styles Taste in a Highball
On-site observatories, astronomer-led programs and sky-view accommodations, oh my!

These Luxury Hotels Are Taking Astrotourism to New Heights
Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins.

The AFC East: What to Know and How to Bet It
Shirts and pants hanging on clothing racks

How to Store Clothes in Small Spaces — Without Ruining Them
Two cast members from the hit Netflix show "Sex Education," which is ending this year.

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Eyewear on sale for Labor Day

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train from above

Is Florida Our Most Progressive State When It Comes to Train Travel?
A box from Baker's Bacon, one of the best places to order bacon online

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
The 11 Best New Watches of August
How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?