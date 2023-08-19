InsideHook
Music | August 19, 2023 1:20 pm

Appeals Court Revives Lawsuits Against Michael Jackson’s Companies

These lawsuits have a long history

Michael Jackson, 1996
Michael Jackson performs on stage during is "HIStory" world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

What duty does a corporation have to keep its employees from harming others? That legal question is at the heart of an appeals court ruling involving two men whose lives featured prominently in the documentary Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Robson and Safechuck both accused the late Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them when they were children, and filed suit against Jackson’s companies, arguing that the companies knew of Jackson’s abuse and failed to stop it.

As the Hollywood Reporter noted, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge had dismissed the lawsuits against Jackson’s companies, MJJ Productions, Inc. and MJJ Ventures, Inc. However, an appeals court reversed that decision, determining that Robson and Safechuck’s lawsuits can go forward.

The appeals court cited an earlier case, Brown v. USA Taekwondo, in determining that “a corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of its employees is not excused from an affirmative duty to protect those children merely because it is solely owned by the perpetrator of the abuse.”

As Christopher Kuo wrote in a New York Times article on the ruling, the lawsuits from Safechuck and Robson against Jackson’s companies have had a long history, with Robson’s initially filed in 2013 and Safechuck’s filed in 2014. They’ve been dismissed, reopened and dismissed again; this latest ruling brings them back into the spotlight.

Barbra Streisand Apologizes for Michael Jackson Abuse Statement
Barbra Streisand Apologizes for Michael Jackson Abuse Statement

"I am profoundly sorry," she said in a statement.

As per the appeals court’s ruling, the lawsuits will now return to “the trial court for further proceedings.” And with these lawsuits, so too will the debate over Jackson’s life and legacy — already a complex one — grow even more complicated.

More Like This

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1986. Lionsgate reportedly picked up the distribution rights to "Michael," an upcoming Jackson biopic.
What Do We Need Out of a Michael Jackson Biopic?
Myles Frost in "MJ The Musical," a new Broadway show that opened on Tuesday, February 1. A Variety reporter claims representatives from the show kicked him out of the premiere after asking about Michael Jackson's sexual abuse allegations.
Broadway Musical “MJ” Kicked Out a Reporter for Asking About Michael Jackson’s Alleged Sex Abuse
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch
Soho House Majority Owner Ron Burkle Buys Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing
This Exercise Is One of the Best Ways to Fight Hypertension

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Cold Brew Whiskey, Suitcase TVs and New Noah
The Spaniard bar in New York City

Where an Irish Whiskey Founder Drinks When He’s in NYC
Collage of fat-washed cocktails from San Francisco bars

Want to Try Fat-Washing Your Cocktails at Home? Here’s How.
A close-up of fitness tracking watch that says "3.7 pounds left to lose."

Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger.

A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
a collage of lightweight suits

The Best Lightweight Suits, Because Summer Isn’t Over Yet
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
Corn Huskers Lotion hero

This $7 Hand Lotion Was Made for Corn Farmers — And We Love It
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off

Trending

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing