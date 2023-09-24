InsideHook
Movies | September 24, 2023 10:43 pm

Report: WGA, Studios Reach “Tentative Agreement” on New Contract

The WGA membership still has to vote on the new deal

WGA Strike signs
Mario Tama/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There could be light at the end of the tunnel for one of the two massive strikes that have brought a halt to the vast majority of film and television projects in the U.S. On Sunday night, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Katie Kilkenny reported that the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture nd Television Producers has reached what the WGA called “a tentative agreement” on a new contract.

The email sent to WGA members and quoted in THR‘s article described “an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language” and referenced “an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.”

The current strike has lasted for 146 days. It’s not the longest strike of its kind — that would be the writers’ strike in 1988, which lasted for 154 days — but it’s certainly getting up there.

According to Kilkenny’s reporting, specific details of the agreement have not yet been revealed, but the contract would last for three years. WGA membership will still need to vote to approve the new deal, however.The latest series of negotiations between the two sides began on September 20 and continued for the next three days.

This 2002 Movie Predicted the AI Issues at the Center of the SAG Strike
This 2002 Movie Predicted the AI Issues at the Center of the SAG Strike

Writer-director Andrew Niccol’s film “Simone” plays very differently in 2023

If the WGA’s membership is satisfied with the deal and approves it, it won’t necessarily lead to an immediate resumption in all film and television productions, given the ongoing SAG strike. But at the very least, it seems likely that some of the talk shows that have been on hold could resume production, along with writers’ rooms for various scripted shows.

This tentative agreement doesn’t guarantee an end to the strike — but it does feel like a significant step in that direction.

More Like This

Members of the United Auto Workers gather for a rally ahead of a potential UAW strike against the Big Three automakers
Everything You Need to Know About the Unprecedented UAW Strike
Drew Carey speaks onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys
Drew Carey Is Picking Up the Tab for Striking WGA Writers in LA
Emma Stone in "Poor Things"
The 10 Best Films We Saw at the 2023 Venice Film Festival

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
Everything Wrong With the iPhone 15, According to Early Reviews
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer
The Colts Are Already Doing a Great Job Ruining Anthony Richardson
The 25 Best Pumpkin Beers, Tasted and Ranked

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Allagash Axes, Adsum and Caviar Pringles
Sandwich and rice on a plate

This Is the Best Under-the-Radar Sandwich
Olivia Rodrigo is seen performing at the Citi Concert Series for the 'Today' show on September 08, 2023 in New York City.

The Monopolistic Tendencies of Ticketmaster Strike Again
Steak being cooked over an open flame with spices and sides, Korean barbecue-style

Is Miami the Best Steak City in the World?
a lineup of olive oils on a grey background with olive branch illustrations

We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
Silver watch on a cliff in front of water landscape

Hamilton’s Sequel to the Beloved Khaki Field Mechanical Is Finally Here
Hiking with dogs hero

This Is the Best Gear for Hiking With Your Dog
a collage of the best chore coats for men on a brown background

All Hail the Chore Coat, Workwear Warrior of Fall Outerwear
a pretzel on a plate with three dips

There’s Only One Place You Should Celebrate Oktoberfest in NYC

Trending

The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
Everything Wrong With the iPhone 15, According to Early Reviews
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer
The Colts Are Already Doing a Great Job Ruining Anthony Richardson