There could be light at the end of the tunnel for one of the two massive strikes that have brought a halt to the vast majority of film and television projects in the U.S. On Sunday night, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Katie Kilkenny reported that the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture nd Television Producers has reached what the WGA called “a tentative agreement” on a new contract.



The email sent to WGA members and quoted in THR‘s article described “an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language” and referenced “an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.”



The current strike has lasted for 146 days. It’s not the longest strike of its kind — that would be the writers’ strike in 1988, which lasted for 154 days — but it’s certainly getting up there.



According to Kilkenny’s reporting, specific details of the agreement have not yet been revealed, but the contract would last for three years. WGA membership will still need to vote to approve the new deal, however.The latest series of negotiations between the two sides began on September 20 and continued for the next three days.

If the WGA’s membership is satisfied with the deal and approves it, it won’t necessarily lead to an immediate resumption in all film and television productions, given the ongoing SAG strike. But at the very least, it seems likely that some of the talk shows that have been on hold could resume production, along with writers’ rooms for various scripted shows.



This tentative agreement doesn’t guarantee an end to the strike — but it does feel like a significant step in that direction.