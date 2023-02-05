Viola Davis Entered the August Company of EGOT Winners

When it comes to acting, few in the film industry are more acclaimed than Viola Davis, and for good reason. Whether she’s playing a leading role or taking on a supporting part, Davis can create a fully-formed being on screen. And, for that matter, on stage. (More on that in just a moment.) Davis is an actor’s actor — and if you’d had any doubt about that, today may well have rendered those doubts irrelevant.



At today’s Grammy Awards, Davis won for the audiobook edition of her memoir Finding Me, which she narrated. With that victory, Davis joined the small group of artists who have won Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys.



For those keeping track at home, Davis won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her work in Fences, one of four times she’s been nominated. She’s been nominated for Emmys five times, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2015 for How to Get Away With Murder. And she’s won two Tony Awards, for her work in King Hedley II and Fences.



She is one of only 18 people to ever receive all four awards. And it begs the question: what’s next for Davis? The phase “National Book Award winner Viola Davis” does have a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

