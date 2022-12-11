InsideHook
Movies | December 11, 2022 6:22 pm

What Are Some of Quentin Tarantino’s Least Favorite Films?

Turns out it's a wide variety of movies

Quentin Tarantino
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino talks with host Seth Meyers backstage on November 15, 2022.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Quentin Tarantino’s fondness for the movies is well-documented. Besides his own work as a filmmaker, he’s also worked to get several of his most beloved films wider release and now owns a movie theater; he’s also written a work of nonfiction about going to the movies.

But what about the flip side of that metaphorical coin? In other words — is there an equally rarefied group of films that Tarantino strongly dislikes? As IndieWire recently revealed, Tarantino also has a significant list of his least favorite films — and it’s as wide-ranging as the list of his personal favorites. IndieWire’s Alison Foreman reviewed interviews, podcasts and prose from Tarantino to zero in on 14 films that are expressly not recommended by the director.

Several of Bill Murray’s films from the 80s and 90s were among those critiqued — namely, Striped, Scrooged and Groundhog Day. “I’ve always rejected the idea that Bill Murray’s characters needed redemption,” Tarantino wrote — and criticized all three films for the heavy-handed ways in which they made their lead characters more likable.

Tarantino has also not been shy about criticizing follow-ups to work he did like, with the second and third Matrix films and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me both facing harsh words. In other instances, he’s also been willing to critique films he had a closer connection with — based on the quote cited in the article, he’s not a fan of the approach Oliver Stone took for Natural Born Killers.

Whether or not you agree or disagree with his takes on these films, there’s a lot to think about here — and, perhaps, some commentary that might impact the way you process films yourself.

More Like This

Books of the Month - Nov 2022
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
Bill Maher
Quentin Tarantino Made the Case for Communal Moviegoing on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
a black and white photograph of a young Robert De Niro from the movie "Taxi Driver"
Ranking Robert De Niro’s Greatest On-Screen Looks, From “Taxi Driver” to “The Irishman”

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don't Succeed at Getting In?
Is the Lucid Air Worth the Hype?

Keep Reading

A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind

A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
Matt Damon and Robin Williams in "Good Will Hunting"

How “Good Will Hunting” Changed Men’s Mental Health for the Better
The Eagles face off with the Giants in 2021.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 14
8 Perfect Jewelry Gifts From Affordable to Splurg-Worthy

8 Perfect Jewelry Gifts From Affordable to Splurg-Worthy
overhead shot of a takeout meal including a burger, salad and tortilla chips

Uber Eats’ 2022 Cravings Report Reveals That Americans are Predictable as Ever
Use code COZY20.

Now’s the Best Time to Buy a Robe
A sampling of the The Best Comfy Loungewear and Sleepwear to Gift Her This Holiday

The Best Comfy Loungewear and Pajamas to Give Her This Year
A collage of Todd Snyder Winter Sale items on a red and gold striped background

Everything You Should Buy From Todd Snyder’s Massive Winter Sale
a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background

25 Winter-Ready Boots That Are on Sale Just in Time for the Holidays

Trending

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don't Succeed at Getting In?