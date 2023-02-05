It Sure Sounds Like We’re Getting a New Paul McCartney Documentary

Few musicians have had the storied careers of The Beatles — and an array of recent documentaries and books has proven that beyond all doubt. Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back offered a detailed look at the Fab Four’s songwriting process and musical interactions — with the surviving Beatles planning to reteam with the director for a new project. And the first volume of an in-depth biography of Paul McCartney saw release late last year.



That’s not the only project in the works that will explore McCartney’s 1970s work. Pitchfork reported that filmmaker Morgan Neville — director of Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain and 20 Feet From Stardom — has a project focusing on McCartney in the works. The forthcoming film’s title? Man on the Run.



Of particular note in Pitchfork’s article are the details of which production companies are involved. That would be MPL, Polygram Entertainment and Tremolo Productions — the first of which is owned by one Paul McCartney.



As for Neville, he stressed his interest in spotlighting this particular period of McCartney’s career. “As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story,” he said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”



There’s no word yet on a release date — but it seems eminently likely that the film will have a fantastic soundtrack.

