InsideHook
Movies | April 1, 2023 6:25 am

Rumored Oscars Changes Could Shake Up Theatrical Distribution

Would some recent nominees be ineligible?

Movie theater
A big change could be coming to Academy Award eligibility.
Felix Mooneeram/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Between the pandemic’s effect on theatrical distribution and the rise of streaming services, the question of what makes a film eligible for the Academy Awards has fluctuated over the last few years. The 2021 and 2022 Oscars had modified release windows, for example. But according to a report from Matthew Belloni at Puck, a much larger change could be on the horizon for the Academy — one that could shake up a lot of what is and is not eligible.

The change would relate to films needing to have a much wider theatrical release to qualify for the Oscars. As Belloni writes, “films will need to play in theaters in 15 or 20 of the top 50 markets in the U.S. to be eligible.” Belloni also writes that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ CEO approves of the change — though it wouldn’t go into effect before a vote from the organization’s board of governors.

The goal here, Belloni writes, is to get larger theatrical runs for Oscar hopefuls — and, theoretically, benefit theaters across the country, as opposed to just its largest cities.

Still, the proposal raises questions about which recent nominees would not have qualified under the rumored changes. It’s likely that a film like surprise Best Actress nominee To Leslie, which grossed $64,486 worldwide, might not be in the running if a larger theatrical run was required. Belloni points to several Netflix productions as being affected by this as well — given that the streaming service in question hasn’t embraced theatrical runs to the extent of Amazon or Apple.

Netflix’s Secret Focus Group of Subscribers Is Altering What You Watch
Netflix’s Secret Focus Group of Subscribers Is Altering What You Watch

A few thousand people in the Netflix Preview Club get to view and critique movies and shows before they're released to the public

It’s not hard to see a potential future where this rule has the opposite effect from its intention — and where some of the more award-friendly films released in a current year are potentially ineligible for the Oscars. If your tastes hew more to the Independent Spirit Awards than the Oscars, this might not be much of a loss. But rules governing a minimum theatrical run could also bring back the debate over the proposed “Best Popular Film” award — except this time, blockbusters are the only thing on the ballot.

More Like This

Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Judy Chin and Adrien Morot accept the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
The Oscars Need to Stop Cutting People Off
A scene from "Waiting for Guffman"
Eugene Levy Says TV Mockumentaries Have Killed the Christopher Guest Movie
Michelle Yeoh
A Viewing Guide to the Films of Michelle Yeoh, An Icon of Asian Cinema

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
These Videos of US Presidents Ranking Video Games Is the Best Use of AI Yet

Keep Reading

BMW M Competition cars driving at the BMW Performance Center in Thermal, California. Here's what racing there is like.

What It’s Like Racing at the BMW Performance Center
lineup of lazio wines on a backgrund of faded pasta noodles

How to Pair the Four Roman Pastas With Wine From Lazio
Joaquin Phoenix in "Beau is Afraid," the new film from Ari Aster ("Hereditary")

The Best Movies, TV and Music for April
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Bottled Martinis, New Rolex Releases and Special-Edition Sambas
A 12-ounce bag of Peace Coffee Birchwood blend, my favorite coffee beans

Stuff We Swear By: My Love Language Is a Mug of Peace Coffee
The Mantric Rechargeable Vibrator Wand, now just $40, on a purple swirly background

Take 50% Off Any Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Item at Lovehoney
a collage of heavy tees on a sky blue background

16 Heavyweight T-Shirts That Are as Comfy as a Weighted Blanket
Leonard Cohen

A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs
Musicians performing in and around Miami, Florida in Spring 2023

The 20 Best Concerts in Miami This Spring 

Trending

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine