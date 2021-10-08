InsideHook
History | October 8, 2021 2:53 pm

In Norway, Archaeologists Just Found a 1,300-Year-Old Ski

The other half of the set was found seven years ago

Lesja, Norway
Lesja, Norway.
-Any-, CC BY 3.0
By Tobias Carroll

Thousands of years ago, some forward-thinking individual in a snowy region decided that it would be a brilliant idea to strap boards to their feet and careen down the side of a mountain. Though skiing is thought of as a high-tech pursuit, its roots hearken back to a much earlier time in human history. And some of the artifacts from skiing’s own history remain out there in the world, waiting to be found.

The latest example of this comes from the Digervarden ice patch, located in Lesja, Norway. Smithsonian Magazine reports that a group of archaeologists recently discovered a ski preserved there in the ice — one with a history going back 1,300 years.

That in and of itself is an impressive feat. But it’s also notable that this ski — as tends to be the case — was one part of a matched pair. Miraculously, the matching ski was also uncovered seven years earlier.

Writing at Science, Andrew Curry has more information on the discovery. Apparently, the archaeologists who discovered the ski in 2014 had planned for something like this to happen, and kept watch on the ice in case enough of it thawed to reveal something from the past.

The Science article suggests that the two skis were not a perfect match, but instead looked as though they had been repaired many times over the years. What’s less clear is what happened to the person who was wearing them — did they abandon the skis, or is there a more complex story still to be told?

The skis are, reportedly, the best-preserved pair of ancient skis yet documented. It’s a feat for the ages; one could probably write a saga about it.

More Like This

Recommended

Suggested for you

James Bond Didn’t Deserve Timothy Dalton
Cabo’s Rancho San Lucas Feels Like a Gated Community in Paradise
The 6 Best California Park Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekender
"Scalp Popping" Is the Latest TikTok Trend. Don't Do It.
The Long, Decorated History of Rejected Bond Theme Songs
Urban Meyer and the Fallacy of the College Football Coach Savior

Keep Reading

The 2021-2022 NHL jerseys for the Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils, with details discussed by Paul Lukas of Uni Watch

The 2021 Uni Watch NHL Season Preview
Sam Adams Utopias 2021

This Is What a $240 Beer That’s Illegal in 15 States Tastes Like
a collage of pants

The Best Work-Ready Pants for Fall 2021
a collage of patron

Products of the Week: Camping-Inspired Quilts, Aged Tequila and Some Spooky Slip-Ons
Andile Ndlovu performs with Katherine Barkman in a performance for the Washington Ballet

Where the Washington Ballet’s Andile Ndlovu Finds Inspiration in DC
Chef Erick Williams’ pickled beet salad at Virtue.

A Beard-Nominated Chicago Chef on How Not to Hate Beets
The Oasis at Death Valley reopened after a $100 million renovation.

The 6 Best California Park Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekender
q wine colored cashmere turtleneck

I Am Going to Live in Uniqlo’s Cashmere Sweater This Fall
Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer and the Fallacy of the College Football Coach Savior

Trending

James Bond Didn’t Deserve Timothy Dalton
Cabo’s Rancho San Lucas Feels Like a Gated Community in Paradise
The 6 Best California Park Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekender
"Scalp Popping" Is the Latest TikTok Trend. Don't Do It.
The Long, Decorated History of Rejected Bond Theme Songs