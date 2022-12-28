InsideHook
History | December 28, 2022 6:00 am

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Weapons in Idaho

The find redefines the history of North America

Projectiles
Stone projectile points discovered buried inside and outside of pit features at the Cooper’s Ferry site, Area B.
Oregon State University
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The Clovis culture comes up frequently when discussing the earliest known inhabitants of North America. The culture is believed to have flourished in the Americas between 13,000 and 11,000 years ago — and while it’s no longer believed to be the oldest such culture in North America, it still serves as a useful benchmark for other ancient finds in the Americas.

All of that is prelude to a new report from Oregon State University, where a team of archaeologists recently unearthed a group of 14 projectiles in present-day Idaho that date back to 3,000 years before the Clovis culture was on the scene. As an article in ARTnews points out, this makes this new discovery the oldest of its kind ever located in North America.

The discovery took place at a site known as Cooper’s Ferry in western Idaho, close to the Salmon River. The archaeologists documented their findings in a paper published in the journal Science Advances. As the authors of the paper point out, the projectiles offer a new perspective on the initial arrival of humans on the continent.

Specifically, they point to the look and feel of the tools discovered as helping to reveal more about the ancestry of their makers. “[W]e must also rely on a close assessment of technological (stone tool) evidence to identify potential regions from which the First Americans may have originated,” the paper’s authors write.

Oregon State professor Loren Davis, one of the paper’s authors, noted that the projectiles resemble tools found near what is now Hokkaido, Japan which date back to between 16,000 and 20,000 years ago. These 14 projectiles could have a substantial impact on what we know about the earliest history of the continent.

More Like This

Dino cosplay
Scientists Argue Dinosaurs Were Thriving Before Extinction Event
Greenland
Historians Revisit the Greener History of Greenland
Colosseum
Historians Discover Evidence of Ancient Snacks at the Roman Colosseum

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The 10 Best Books of 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
J.Crew’s Post-Christmas Sale Is No Joke

Keep Reading

Ramen noodle soup with peanut sauce and chicken

15 Hangover Cures From People Who Drink for a Living
Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich of the band Whitney lying on the ground

Whitney Turns Heartache Into Pure Pop Bliss
Lucien Laviscount’s True Colors

Lucien Laviscount’s True Colors
a collage of New Year's Eve Sweaters on a black firework background

Ditch the Tux and Try a Bold New Year’s Eve Sweater Instead
Sam Darnold prepares to take a snap for the Carolina Panthers.

The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale
A sampling of the best deals from lululemon's end of year sale

lululemon’s End of Year Specials Have Arrived
a collage of items from the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event on a grey background

It’s Your Once-a-Year Chance to Score Huge Discounts at the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event
a collage of Dyson vacuums on a green background

Suck Up the Savings During Dyson’s Crazy End-of-Year Sale

Trending

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The 10 Best Books of 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?