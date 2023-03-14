InsideHook
Health & Fitness | March 14, 2023 1:04 pm

Yes, the Water You Drink Can Actually Affect Your Dental Health

Here’s what to look for in your H2O, according to dentists

man in a pink tee shirt and glasses drinking water
The simple science of drinking water goes a long way
Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

It’s common sense that sugary drinks can do a number on your tooth enamel. However, we never really stopped to think that the type of water we drink can actually have an effect on pearly whites as well. But according to real-life dentists, certain types of water are better for your teeth.

If you’ve ever perused the water fridge at your local supermarket or bodega (haven’t we all), the options can be overwhelming. Mineral, spring, sparkling, alkaline — you likely have a favorite, or maybe you just choose the cheapest bottle or something you’ve had before. But according to Onaedo Achebe, DDS, the founder of Minti Oral Care, the pH level of your water is the most telling sign of how good it is for your teeth. “Certain types of water can be bad for teeth health if they are too acidic, which can contribute to tooth erosion over time,” Dr. Achebe told Well + Good. “If water is too acidic, it can gradually wear away the protective layer of tooth enamel, making teeth more susceptible to decay.”

People on TikTok Are Shaving Down Their Teeth With Nail Files
People on TikTok Are Shaving Down Their Teeth With Nail Files

Dentists are not happy

Let’s go back to middle school science class for a minute. If you remember, the pH scale determines how acidic or alkaline something is. Seven is neutral, anything below that number is acidic, and anything above it is alkaline. “In general, water with a pH level between 7.5 and 8.5 is considered the safest for dental health,” Dr. Achebe adds.

We’re mostly taught that sugar is the culprit in teeth erosion, but acid plays a part, too. Well + Good also talked to dentist Brian Harris, DDS/DMD, who said, “Most people would think that all water and most zero-calorie drinks would be good for your teeth and help prevent cavities, but that is not the case as cavities are not caused by sugar alone; they are caused by a bacteria called streptococcus mutans. These bacteria consume the sugar and release acid, which is what causes the cavities.” So if these bacteria thrive in acidic environments, it’s one more reason to drink natural spring water, alkaline water and filtered tap water, according to Dr. Achebe.

While sugary, acidic drinks like juice and soda can’t (and won’t) always be avoided, Dr. Achebe suggests rinsing with water after drinking them, as well as regular brushing and flossing, can help mitigate their effects on tooth decay.

More Like This

Bruce Lee poses while filming "Enter the Dragon"
A New Study Suggests Bruce Lee Died From Drinking Too Much Water
Four At-Home Aligners to Help Get Your Smile Back
Four At-Home Aligners to Help Get Your Smile Back
Water
Does Hot Water or Cold Water Freeze Faster? It's a Complex Question.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years

Keep Reading

A collage of photos of Iceland adventures.

Knocking Around Iceland’s Adventure Coast
A THC seltzer being poured into a glass

How Cannabis Saved Minnesota Craft Beer
The Toyota Mirai, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, next to its hydrogen port. We tested and reviewed the 2023 model.

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background

The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
a collage of the best rain boots for men on a grey rainy background

The Best Rain Boots for Men Are Splash-Proof Perfection
weighted blankets on a purple background

Everything You Need to Know About Weighted Blankets
Almond Blossoms in Merced, California

Superblooms Vary, But You Can Rely on Merced Almond Blossoms
The inside of a Vonlane bus, what the Texas company calls a "private jet on wheels"

Traveling in Texas? Hop Aboard Vonlane, the “Private Jet on Wheels.”
Atlantis Paradise Island

Let’s Put the Bahamas Back on Your To-Visit List

Trending

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist