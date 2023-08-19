InsideHook
Health & Fitness | August 19, 2023 3:54 pm

A New Study Has Bad News About Blue Light Filter Glasses

They might not have the beneficial effects you're expecting

Glasses with blue reflection
A new study argues that blue light filters don't do too much.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In the last decade, a growing number of people have taken to wearing glasses designed to filter blue light when interacting with screens at night. The reasons for this are simple: blue light has been shown to affect the body’s circadian rhythms, leading to troubled sleep — and since not sleeping well can lead to a cascade of health issues, the desire to address this is eminently understandable.

According to a recent study published in the Cochrane Database of Systemic Reviews, however, going all in on blue light-filtering glasses may not be worth the trouble. The study reviewed evidence from clinical trials in which these types of glasses were tested against their counterparts that weren’t designed to filter blue light. As part of their evaluation, the scientists reviewed data from 17 clinical trials.

Their conclusion? “This systematic review found that blue‐light filtering spectacle lenses may not attenuate symptoms of eye strain with computer use, over a short‐term follow‐up period, compared to non‐blue‐light filtering lenses,” the study’s authors wrote.

It is worth mentioning that certain qualities were not evaluated as part of the study; the authors note that these include “contrast sensitivity, colour discrimination, discomfort glare, macular health, serum melatonin levels or overall patient visual satisfaction.”

A Guide to Jet Lag and How to Best It
A Guide to Jet Lag and How to Best It

It typically takes around one day to adjust for each one to 1.5 hours of time change

As Nicoletta Lanese pointed out in an article at Live Science about the study’s findings, this study isn’t the first time experts have been skeptical of the benefits of blue light-filtering glasses. She also writes that study doesn’t show any evidence that these types of glasses have adverse effects — so if you happen to enjoy wearing these glasses, there’s no reason to stop doing so. But if you’re expecting transformative effects from them, you might want to manage your expectations accordingly.

More Like This

Milky Way
Could Light Pollution Ruin Stargazing In the Coming Years?
Blue Light Glasses
Do Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Actually Do Anything?
Night sky
Light Pollution Is Getting Worse. Here’s Why That’s a Bad Thing.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing
This Exercise Is One of the Best Ways to Fight Hypertension

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Cold Brew Whiskey, Suitcase TVs and New Noah
The Spaniard bar in New York City

Where an Irish Whiskey Founder Drinks When He’s in NYC
Collage of fat-washed cocktails from San Francisco bars

Want to Try Fat-Washing Your Cocktails at Home? Here’s How.
A close-up of fitness tracking watch that says "3.7 pounds left to lose."

Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger.

A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
a collage of lightweight suits

The Best Lightweight Suits, Because Summer Isn’t Over Yet
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
Corn Huskers Lotion hero

This $7 Hand Lotion Was Made for Corn Farmers — And We Love It
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off

Trending

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing