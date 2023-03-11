InsideHook
Health & Fitness | March 11, 2023 3:38 pm

Proposed Law Would Regulate Toxic Fumes on Airlines

There's no guarantee that it will pass, however

Jet engines
Are jet engines bad for your health?
Emiel Molenaar/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 2020, a Los Angeles Times investigation discovered something unsettling for anyone who travels regularly by airline. As journalist Kiera Feldman wrote at the time, “vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency across all airlines.” That’s bad news for air travelers, bad news for cabin staff and bad news for pilots and co-pilots — all of whom have to contend with toxic fumes.

Now, it seems that lawmakers are planning to take action against these fumes — or, at the very least, they’re proposing that a course of action be taken. Senator Richard Blumenthal recently introduced a piece of legislation, the Cabin Air Safety Act of 2023, which would address some of the airline health and safety issues brought up by the Times investigation.

The proposed law would have several components, from educating consumers about the effects and characteristics of toxic fumes to implementing a system under which incidents involving toxic fumes on board an aircraft could be reported. It would also set in motion systems to detect such fumes on board aircraft.

As the Los Angeles Times reported, the bill addressing the fumes has bipartisan backing, as well as the support of unions representing people who work on airlines every day. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Congress has sought to do something about this issue; the previous two attempts never made it out of the relevant committee.

Carnival Cruise Ships Generate 10 Times More Pollution Than All of Europe’s Cars
Carnival Cruise Ships Generate 10 Times More Pollution Than All of Europe’s Cars

There are at least 260 million cars on the roads across Europe

It sounds as though airlines may push back against this law. A representative for the industry organization Airlines for America argued that “scientific studies that validate a health concern, reliable and accurate sensor technologies, and detection standard” should come before any legislation in a statement to the Times.

On the other hand, it’s possible that the time is right for this law to pass. After all, the last few years have made plenty of people far more aware of the contents of the air that they breathe — something that might well apply here as well.

More Like This

A black and white photo of a person sitting alone in an airport terminal looking out the window
One Air Travel Expert Weighs in on Flight Cancellations
Concorde
What Is the Future of Supersonic Air Travel?
Can Aero’s “Semi-Private” Air Travel Shake Up a Stale Industry?
Can Aero’s “Semi-Private” Air Travel Shake Up a Stale Industry?

Recommended

Suggested for you

What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the week on tan background

Products of the Week: Sonos Stereo Speakers, Kung Fu-Inspired Nikes and More
The Batmobile, based on a 1969 Dodge Charger, in "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson

The Oscar for Best Movie Car of the Year Goes To…
Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

This Should Be Your Spring Break Destination of Choice
Models wearing Everlane jeans, now on sale

This Weekend Only, Stock Up on Discounted Denim at Everlane
The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long, on a purple background

Why the Dyson Airwrap Will Always Be the Best Gift You Can Give
a collage of the best mens t-shirts on a multi-colored background

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Cocktail and bar maestro Leo Robitschek with

An Insider's Guide to the Best Bars in London
Starlet Kathy Marlowe goes out to the famous Macambo nightclub on the Sunset Strip on December 1, 1954, in Hollywood, California.

Uncovering the Sunset Strip’s Secret History of “Glamor and Gambling”
A martini with a lemon twist

Chicago Bartenders Offer Strong Opinions and Fresh Takes on the Martini

Trending

What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?