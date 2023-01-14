InsideHook
Health & Fitness | January 14, 2023 5:36 pm

California Hikers Are Taking Risks on Trails After Flooding

Maybe just wait until you know it's safe?

Flash Flood sign
A sign sits near a creek in Eaton Canyon as recent storms have caused mudslides on local hiking trails.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

California has kicked off 2023 with a harrowing array of extreme weather, with regions throughout the state contending with flooding and landslides, among other catastrophes. This extreme weather has led to dozens of parks across the state closing temporarily. It’s not hard to see why — the prospect of falling trees, flooding rivers or mudslides, to say nothing of a combination of any or all of these things, doesn’t make for ideal park-going conditions.

And yet some people are still venturing out under potentially dangerous conditions. As the Los Angeles Times reports, this has prompted many connoisseurs of the outdoors to venture out anyway — even if they might be traversing terrain that’s turned hostile. Or, in at least one case, fatal.

The article also describes other hikers who ventured out into the wild and found themselves trapped by flooded rivers and in need of rescue.

Still, plenty of hikers have still embraced the weather and ventured out despite the potential dangers along the way. One hiker quoted in the story spoke of being aware of the risks, saying, “I know it’s not the safest time right now, but I wasn’t going to turn back, because this really is the most beautiful time to enjoy the park and nature.”

But it’s one thing to say you’re aware of the risks and another to need an airlift rescue — and the line between one and the other isn’t as big as one might think.

More Like This

Get to know the Hoka One One Anacapa Mid GTX Boot
Review: Hoka One One's New Release Is Redefining the Hiking Boot
adidas terrex hikers on sale
Adidas Hiking Sneakers Are $30 Off Today at REI
Train in Nebraska
Should Backpackers and Hikers Be Paying to Use Parks?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World

Keep Reading

a woman and her dog looking at a mountain at limelight ketchum in idaho

Bring Your Four-Legged Friend to These Dog-Friendly Ski Resorts 
Three bottles of Rasasvada, a non-alcoholic spirit

Rasāsvāda Is the Dry January Modifier You Need
Taylor Fritz celebrates against Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells.

Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
a collage of Stussy x Timberland boots with the products of teh week graphic overlayed

Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland
a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background

10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background

6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale
office home goods on a purple and pink background

19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
The Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers in September.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games

Trending

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games