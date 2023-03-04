InsideHook
Crime | March 4, 2023 7:05 pm

Pink Panthers May Be Behind Dutch Diamond Heist

Cue the Henry Mancini music...

Scene from "The Pink Panther Strikes Again"
Life imitates art when it comes to jewel thefts.
FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

They’ve been called “the world’s best diamond thieves.” They draw their inspiration from a series of cult comedies starring Peter Sellars. And they’re now the chief suspects in a high-profile theft that took place last year at the The European Fine Art Fair. Welcome to the strange world of a mysterious organization that’s been dubbed “the Pink Panthers.”

The first thing that you should know about the Pink Panthers is that they’ve been carrying out heists for a while now. As The Guardian reported in 2010, the gang’s name was bestowed upon them for a heist that echoed a theft in one of the Pink Panther films. By the time The Observer wrote about them in 2013, they’d made off with over $332 million worth of valuables — and that’s only increased in the last decade.

As ARTnews reports, Dutch police now believe that the Pink Panthers were involved with the theft of $25 million worth of diamonds at the 2022 edition of the European Fine Art Fair. Among other factors, the brazenness of the theft suggests the Pink Panthers.

The theft at the art fair included smashing containers to release the diamonds and then using electric scooters to escape. It seems like a scene from a heist movie, and yet it’s all too real.

Inside The $6 Million Airport Heist That Shocked the Nation 40 Years Ago Today
Inside The $6 Million Airport Heist That Shocked the Nation 40 Years Ago Today

Notorious Lufthansa Heist left a trail of bodies and even more questions.

It’s a promising lead for the Dutch police. Then again, the Pink Panthers have done a remarkably good job of staying under the radar up until this point. Will this be the case where a breakthrough happens?

More Like This

Cameron Robbie's tentacle piece
The True Story Behind the Reverse Art Heist That Went Viral on TikTok
Lebec, CA
Questions Linger After Massive Jewlery Heist in California
Wigs
French Thieves Find Wigs Useful For Train Heists

Recommended

Suggested for you

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
The World According to Steven Van Zandt
This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets
NFL Player Survey Reveals League’s Worst Team and It’s Not a Surprise

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever
Wayne Shorter circa 2000.

Wayne Shorter’s 6 Essential Recordings
Marathon Arctic Diver

Introducing: The Marathon 46mm Arctic JDD
A collage of men's sneakers that are on sale, from New Balance to Asics

21 Dopamine-Inducing Sneaker Deals to Ease You Into the Weekend
The Air purifiers on an abstract blue background

The Best Air Purifier for Every Type of Home
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off

It’s Your Last Chance to Take $700 off the Mirror
fully standing desk

Fully’s Sale Is the Home Office Furniture Blowout You’ve Been Waiting For
a collage of items from the Huckberry sale on sale on a green background

Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Chef Dominique Crenn in the kitchen

A Culinary Tour of France, With Dominique Crenn as Your Host

Trending

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
The World According to Steven Van Zandt
This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets