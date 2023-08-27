InsideHook
Crime | August 27, 2023 5:58 am

Army Investigates Doctor For Multiple Sexual Assaults

The investigation began last year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

An Army doctor currently stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, just south of Tacoma, Washington, is currently under investigation for his role in over 20 occasions of sexual assault. The investigation, which has been underway since sometime in 2022, is at the center of a shocking Washington Post article by Dan Lamothe. What’s unnerving is not just what this doctor is under investigation for having done — it’s the allegations he has faced in another aspect of his life as well.

To put the case into perspective, Lamothe referred it to it as “one of the military’s largest sex-abuse cases in recent memory.” According to the Post‘s reporting, the doctor — Maj. Michael D. Stockin — was barred from seeing patients in early 2022. At least 23 people have accused him of improper conduct. One soldier and former patient of the doctor’s accused him of improper conduct following a visit to his office.

The Post reports that Maj. Stockin’s wife accused him of “verbal abuse, harassment and unwanted sexual contact” when filing for a protective order against him. She also filed for divorce, telling the Post that “it just got to the point where I can’t continue to be in this situation any longer.”

Earlier this year, the Biden administration implemented recommendations from the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military, which could have an impact on how sexual assault cases are handled. According the the Post, charges in Maj. Stockin’s case may come within the next few days.

