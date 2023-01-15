InsideHook
Books | January 15, 2023 6:33 am

Did a Romance Novelist Fake Her Own Death?

An especially surreal literary scandal

Typewriter
One of the weirdest literary controversies in recent memory.
Markus Winkler/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For all of the ways that the internet can be infuriating, it can also be a place of genuine community and connection. Countless examples exist of people who have found groups of likeminded people online and made friends there who they’d never encountered IRL. There are bittersweet elements to that as well, including feeling a sense of loss following the death of someone you only knew from an online community.

But online communities function on trust — and when someone is perceived as having violated that trust, things can take an unpleasant turn. The latest example of this involves a romance novelist named Susan Meachen, who was active in online communities related to her genre of choice. Many were saddened by reports that she had died by suicide in 2020.

Except, here’s the thing — Meachen didn’t actually die. As an article in The Guardian explains, the writer recently returned to social media, noting that she is, in fact, alive and well. All of which leads to several questions — were the people who said they were friends and family who operated her social media accounts after her “death” actually Meachen? What did she expect to get out of this? And why, when she did all of this, did she keep posting to TikTok?

There’s also the matter of a benefit anthology which was dedicated to Meachen in the wake of her apparent death, the dedication of which is likely to read a little bit differently now that people are aware that she never died.

Many people have argued that any publicity is good publicity. I’m not sure that they anticipated cases like this when the expression was first coined, however. It’s one of the strangest literary scandals to crop up in years.

More Like This

J.D. Salinger's house
What Was It Like to Edit J.D. Salinger?
Futuristic image
One Science Fiction Author’s Tech Predictions for 2023
Grant Wahl
Journalist Grant Wahl Dies While Covering World Cup in Qatar

Recommended

Suggested for you

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Meet the Man Behind John Krasinski’s Action Hero Transformation
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
This NBA Star Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform

Keep Reading

a woman and her dog looking at a mountain at limelight ketchum in idaho

Bring Your Four-Legged Friend to These Dog-Friendly Ski Resorts 
Three bottles of Rasasvada, a non-alcoholic spirit

Rasāsvāda Is the Dry January Modifier You Need
Taylor Fritz celebrates against Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells.

Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
a collage of Stussy x Timberland boots with the products of teh week graphic overlayed

Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland
a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background

10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background

6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale
office home goods on a purple and pink background

19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
The Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers in September.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games

Trending

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Meet the Man Behind John Krasinski’s Action Hero Transformation
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023