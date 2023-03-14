It worked for Victor Hugo and it worked for Roald Dahl; now, S.E. Hinton looks to be the next beloved writer to see one of their best-known novels adapted as a musical. S.E. Hinton’s novel The Outsiders has gripped readers for more than half a century now, and the film adaptation by Francis Ford Coppola helped to launch a host of prominent actors’ careers, including those of Patrick Swayze and Tom Cruise. And now, The Outsiders been adapted for the theater. The musical theater, to be more specific.



Literary Hub has more news about the The Outsiders musical, which features a fairly impressive array of behind-the-scenes talent. The music and lyrics were written by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, while Adam Rapp handled the production’s book. And the initial reviews seem positive, with the Los Angeles Times having some encouraging things to say about its debut at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego.

“The score has a folk-rock sound that seems completely natural to the story without locking it into a specific period,” wrote Charles McNulty in his review. McNulty also spoke highly of the production as a whole.



“I feared that a commercial Broadway formula would be applied, but I left exhilarated by the artistic risk-taking,” he wrote. “The show is a thrilling mess.” As Playbill reports, this production is currently scheduled to run through April 9. Could Ponyboy and company be coming to Broadway in the near future? It doesn’t seem too hard to imagine. With the high praise coming from these early reviews, we can only hope the performance will hit the East Coast very soon.