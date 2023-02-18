InsideHook
Art | February 18, 2023 8:25 pm

Could Los Angeles Change the Way We Visit Museums?

More and more museums there are offering free admission

Orange County Museum of Art
An event at the Orange County Museum of Art, 2022.
Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For as long as museums have existed, they’ve faced a vexing question — is it better to get the largest possible audience or bring in the highest possible revenue? Ignore the first point and the space risks missing the point of being a museum; ignore the second and the space might face existential financial questions.

There’s no easy answer, and the class action lawsuit against the Metropolitan Museum of Art that was resolved a few years ago illustrates some of the issues at stake. On the other side of the United States, a group of museums in and around Los Angeles are trying something different — embracing free admission. And, as a recent article in The Art Newspaper reveals, these museums are seeing dramatic increases in attendance as a result.

Among the museums cited in the piece is the Orange County Museum of Art, which opened a new building in October and announced a decade of free admission. This attracted over 90,000 attendees in three months, an attendance figure comparable to what the museum had previously seen over the span of four years. It’s is far from alone in this; other Los Angeles institutions like The Broad and the Getty have similar policies.

Pornhub’s “Classic Nudes” Is Making Art Museums Sexy
Pornhub’s “Classic Nudes” Is Making Art Museums Sexy

Some of the best porn in the world has been around for centuries, and you can find it in some of the world's most famous art museums

Are these museums’ policies here to stay? Ann Philbin, the Hammer Museum’s director, was blunt when asked whether said museum might go back on its free admission policy. “[T]here is no going backwards on free,” Philbin told The Art Newspaper.

It’s a policy that involves a host of challenges when it comes to raising money, to be sure — but the potential for bringing new audiences to see memorable works of art seems like a worthy tradeoff.

More Like This

Philadelphia Art Museum
Art and Barbecue at Stake in Museums’ Super Bowl Bet
Ybor City
Cigars, Museums and More: Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ybor City
Best museums collage
The 9 Best New Museums That Opened in 2022

Recommended

Suggested for you

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Is It Normal to Have a Curved Penis?
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack

Keep Reading

Jimmie Johnson speaks at Daytona 500 media day in Daytona Beach.

Why NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Is Scrapping His Retirement at Daytona
Michael Urie

Michael Urie Talks “Shrinking,” Menswear and Queer Representation
Abstract white heart shape made from torn walls inside a red box.

Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
A man and woman model wearing navy Eberjey pajamas

Eberjey’s Ultra-Comfy PJ Sets Are Up to 50% Off
Eight Sleep mattress

Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Presidents Day Sales.
Items on sale for Presidents Day

Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background

The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear
The Nordstrom winter sale items on a blue wool textured background

The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

Trending

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Is It Normal to Have a Curved Penis?