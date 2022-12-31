InsideHook
Art | December 31, 2022 11:54 am

A Legendary Illustrator Used Fairy Tales to Influence World War 1

Evocative images that helped make history

Edmund Dulac
Edmund Dulac with a banjo in 1932.
Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

How do you rally a nation behind a military campaign? As history has shown, wartime propaganda can take many forms and encompass numerous types of media. Some of these, like posters and films, have a long tradition of wartime activity. But there are some that are less widely-used which have nonetheless made an impact on different nations’ military mobilization — including, of all things, fairy tales.

A 2010 overview of fantasy artists dubbed Edmund Dulac, born in 1882, as “[o]ne of the great figures from the Golden Age of Illustration.” It also noted the breadth of his work, observing that he “was determined to not to leave a single fairytale unpainted.”

What happens when an illustrator of the mythic and the fantastical turned his skills towards supporting the Allied cause in the First World War? That’s the subject of a new article in JSTOR Daily, which points out that the French-born Dulac became a British citizen in 1912 and soon after began working on books that would benefit both the war effort and the work of the Red Cross.

As the article details, Dulac went even further than that, using his abilities as a storyteller to attempt to convince the United States to enter the conflict. The article describes his 1916 work Edmund Dulac’s Fairy-Book as “a subtle but persuasive example of wartime propaganda.”

In the collection, Dulac selected traditional stories from Britain’s allies in the conflict for inclusion. And it includes one story, “The Seven Conquerors of the Queen of the Mississippi,” that feels especially relevant to the efforts to bring the U.S. into the conflict — an effort that ultimately proved successful.

More Like This

A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
Coffee beans
Turns Out Coffee Is a Useful Ally in Wartime
Roger Waters performs during the This is Not a Drill tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Roger Waters Pens Open Letter to Putin After His Poland Concerts Are Canceled

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Most Recalled Automaker of 2022 Blew Everyone Else Out of the Water

Keep Reading

New Year's Eve in Times Square

Why Do We Never Have New Year’s Eve Plans Anymore?
Empty seats in the stadium in Wrexham, Wales

The Untold Story Behind Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh Football Club
The Rise and Fall (And Rise Again) of Cameo

The Rise and Fall (And Rise Again) of Cameo
The best spa treatments - from around the world

How to Have a Spa Day Without Leaving the House
A collage of fitness gear.

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
A collage image featuring Twitter icons, a concert, an MLB player, a man sleeping and Antarctica. These are all part of our 2023 trends and predictions for American men.

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
various winter destinations including skiing and beach vacations

The 7 Best Places to Travel This Winter
Wheel Foam Roller - Targeted Muscle Roller for Deep Tissue Massage on a blue background

Forget Foam Rollers. This “Deep Tissue Wheel” Will Fix Your Spine.
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know

Trending

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023