InsideHook
Art | May 21, 2023 6:17 am

Amsterdam Museum Offers Visitors Rembrandt-Themed Tattoos

Get ready for the Poor Man's Rembrandt Project

Rembrandthuis
Participants dressed in period costume pose in a live re-enactment of the painting "Night Watch" by Rembrandt at The Rembrandthuis in Amsterdam on February 2, 2019.
KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The right visit to the right museum at the right time can leave a mark on you. Usually, though, that’s meant figuratively rather than literally. In the case of a forthcoming exhibition at Amsterdam’s Rembrandt House Museum (otherwise known as Museum Rembrandthuis), some visitors will exit the museum with a very clear reminder of the sights they saw inside. That’s because the museum is working with a local tattoo parlor to inscribe Rembrandt-inspired illustrations on the bodies of certain museumgoers.

An article by Teresa Nowakowski at Smithsonian Magazine has more details on the program, known as the “Poor Man’s Rembrandt Project.” In late June 2023, four tattoo artists will be on hand in the museum, charging between $109 and $272 for tattoos inspired by the life and artwork of one Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn.

An update on the museum’s Instagram account notes that the artists are booked solid, but that some walk-in spots are available.

Henk Schiffmacher of Schiffmacher & Veldhoen expounded on the name of the program in a recent statement. “Worldwide, more tattoos are sold than works of art to hang on your wall,” Schiffmacher said. “An old tattoo artist once called tattoos ‘The Poor Man’s Rembrandt’: a work of art that is more affordable than a painting by one of the old masters, but no less carefully executed and selected.”

Jane Rosenberg, America’s Best Courtroom Sketch Artist, Prepared Her Whole Life for Trump
Jane Rosenberg, America’s Best Courtroom Sketch Artist, Prepared Her Whole Life for Trump

Before her illustration of Donald Trump at his arraignment went viral, Rosenberg built her career drawing everyone from Chapman to Weinstein to Bannon

This isn’t the only case of fine art and tattoos converging. In 2018, artist Doreen Garner included tattooing as part of her residency at the Brooklyn art space Pioneer Works. David Shrigley has also factored tattoos — both temporary and permanent — into some of his events in the past. And now, evidently, we can add Rembrandt’s name to that list.

More Like This

"Operation Night Watch"
Researchers Found a Sketch Beneath Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch”
Dutch master painter Rembrandt van Rijn in his work "Self-Portrait with Beret and Turned-Up Collar"
A Recently Discovered Rembrandt Painting Was Hiding in Plain Sight
Rembrandt
Researchers Suggest Rembrandt Could Have Traced His Own Self-Portraits

Recommended

Suggested for you

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Fuji Whiskey, EDC and Beats Studio Buds +
NohHo Hank Barry

Ranking NoHo Hank’s Best Looks on “Barry”
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Can an “Indiana Jones” Movie Work Without Steven Spielberg?
Succession characters drinking wine

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A shot of a young Roger Federer making a remarkable play, fully outstretched to the ball.

How to Live Your Life With the Italian Art of “Sprezzatura”
Martin Amis

Martin Amis's Life in Six Books
a collage of gear on a multi-colored background

The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
Satechi Duo Wireless Charger with a phone and earbuds charging, next to a computer

Stuff We Swear By: Satechi’s Duo Wireless Charger Is Ideal for Multitaskers
a collage of the best white pants for men on a sunset background

The Best White Pants for Summer Are a Scorching Style Move

Trending

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)