Series of Typhoons Raises Philippines’ Risk of Landslides

The storms are devastating enough on their own

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 11, 2024 5:33 pm
Typhoon aftermath
Motorists driving through a flooded road and rice fields in Santa Teresita town, Cagayan province on November 8, 2024.
JOHN DIMAIN/AFP via Getty Images

For a community, being struck by one typhoon is a harrowing enough experience — much less a series of them. Unfortunately, for residents of the northern Philippines, they’ve been hit by three typhoons and a tropical storm in the last three weeks. That’s bad enough, but the situation is even worse than you might think. As The Guardian‘s Lauren Herdman and Alice Fowle report. the region is also prone to landslides — a tendency the typhoons have aggravated.

As Herdman and Fowle write, the heavy rainfall from the most recent typhoon, Toraji, has prompted the government to evacuate 2,500 villages that are at risk from mudslides. The Associated Press reported that relevant departments from the nation’s military were taking part in disaster relief activities where needed, along with international relief efforts from the likes of Singapore and the United States.

What’s even more alarming than that — yes, it gets worse — is that a fifth typhoon could be on the way. Meteorologists have detected a tropical depression that could echo Toraji’s path and arrive in the Philippines later this week. To date, at least 160 people have died as a result of the extreme weather.

2024 Could Be a Banner Year for Hailstorms
 Not the best news for the hail-averse, which is pretty much everyone

After devastating the Philippines, Typhoon Toraji continued on its way, and is scheduled to reach the Chinese coast later this week. Accuweather’s Jesse Ferrell notes that the storm will have lost some power before then; even so, an offshore tropical storm can make plenty of an impact on its own.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

