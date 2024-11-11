Series of Typhoons Raises Philippines’ Risk of Landslides

For a community, being struck by one typhoon is a harrowing enough experience — much less a series of them. Unfortunately, for residents of the northern Philippines, they’ve been hit by three typhoons and a tropical storm in the last three weeks. That’s bad enough, but the situation is even worse than you might think. As The Guardian‘s Lauren Herdman and Alice Fowle report. the region is also prone to landslides — a tendency the typhoons have aggravated.



As Herdman and Fowle write, the heavy rainfall from the most recent typhoon, Toraji, has prompted the government to evacuate 2,500 villages that are at risk from mudslides. The Associated Press reported that relevant departments from the nation’s military were taking part in disaster relief activities where needed, along with international relief efforts from the likes of Singapore and the United States.



What’s even more alarming than that — yes, it gets worse — is that a fifth typhoon could be on the way. Meteorologists have detected a tropical depression that could echo Toraji’s path and arrive in the Philippines later this week. To date, at least 160 people have died as a result of the extreme weather.

After devastating the Philippines, Typhoon Toraji continued on its way, and is scheduled to reach the Chinese coast later this week. Accuweather’s Jesse Ferrell notes that the storm will have lost some power before then; even so, an offshore tropical storm can make plenty of an impact on its own.