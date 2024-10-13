Ohio’s Famously Polluted River Isn’t What It Used to Be

Few bodies of water can boast that they’ve inspired songs by both Randy Newman and R.E.M., but the Cuyahoga River is relatively unique in that world. Unfortunately, it might be more accurate to say that the river in question is infamous rather than famous — specifically, for being so polluted that it literally caught fire multiple times.



There’s one upside to being a national symbol for industrial pollution, though: it’s really hard to ignore the fact that that pollution needs to be cleaned up. And as NPR’s Scott Neuman reports, the result of years of efforts in that vein means that the Cuyahoga River is becoming an environmental success story. This includes re-introducing lake sturgeon to the river; if you remember the “nature is healing” memes from the early days of the pandemic, it’s kind of like that — albeit more accurate.



If the lake sturgeon released into the river end up thriving, it could represent a milestone for the Cuyahoga. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Brian Schmidt told NPR that the species requires relatively clean water in order for its eggs to survive. If that happens, it means the river will have turned a (metaphorical) corner, even more than the return of other species to it.



Cleanup efforts in and around the river aren’t the only ways in which the local environment is changing. Neuman also described an ongoing effort to remove dams on the river — something that’s gained traction nationwide. This has benefits to humans and wildlife alike, making it easier for fish to expand their habitat and giving kayakers more space to enjoy their recreational activity of choice.

Efforts to clean up the Cuyahoga River began over 50 years ago. In other words, this isn’t an effort that took place overnight — and it’s a reminder that the scale of these projects are measured in decades, not years. But it’s also a relief to hear about efforts like this around the country, which can take many different forms. Even if the results aren’t immediately tangible, taking the long view can be eminently satisfying.