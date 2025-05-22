Culture

Harvey Weinstein Is “Angry at the System”

The disgraced movie mogul and convicted sex offender gave his first on-camera interview in eight years to Candace Owens on Tuesday

By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters
May 22, 2025 2:19 pm EDT
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.
Getty Images

It feels pretty safe to assume that if you were to ask people which celebrities they’d prefer to never hear from again, Harvey Weinstein would be on just about everyone’s list. And yet, here we are! On Tuesday, the disgraced movie producer/sex offender gave his first on-camera interview in eight years to conservative commentator Candace Owens, and it’s as infuriating as you probably expect it to be.

Weinstein spoke to Owens via video from Rikers Island prison, where he’s currently being held as he faces a retrial in New York for rape and sexual assault, and he doubled down on his assertion that he didn’t do anything criminal. (His 2022 conviction in a Los Angeles trial, for rape and sexual assault, still stands.) The 73-year-old conceded that he cheated on his wife but insisted that “justice has to know the difference between what is immoral and what is illegal.” (Rape and sexual assault are, last time I checked, still illegal.)

“I just wanted to say that I’m not angry, but I’m angry at the system,” Weinstein told Owens. “You know, my situation was transactional, you know, looking back at it.”

“I just want to say something very clearly: I believe women should be heard,” he added. “But I’m wrongfully convicted, you know what I mean? … Justice demands a clear, honest look at each case. And I am here for fairness and the truth.”

So, to recap: women should be heard, except for the 80-plus women who have said they were raped, assaulted or sexually harassed by him. Weinstein also spent a good chunk of the interview discussing his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, admitting that he “made a pass” at her, but insisting that their interactions were never physical.

“It’s a complete fabrication, you know, about my relationship with Gwyneth,” Weinstein said. “You know, I’m going to talk about it and just say that I had a meeting with her. … At the end of the meeting we had a glass of Champagne. As I was walking out the door, I said to her, ‘I’d love you to give me a massage.’ And she went [dismissively], ‘Yeah.’ And, you know, that was it. I didn’t put my hand on her. I didn’t touch her. I definitely made a pass, I guess. You know, you could call it that. But that was the sum total of that situation.”

Even if Weinstein’s recollection of the encounter is accurate, ending a business meeting by asking your colleague to give you a massage is very obviously a textbook example of sexual harassment. Weinstein’s acting like we should be patting him on the back for not raping or assaulting Paltrow. He doesn’t seem to have any grasp of the fact that workplace harassment — while perhaps not something that will necessarily land you in prison — is still illegal. One has to assume that his admission of the Paltrow interaction can’t help his case in his ongoing retrial.

You can read more of Weinstein’s interview with Owens — though why would you want to? — here.

More Like This

Harvey Weinstein in court
Harvey Weinstein’s Retrial Has Become a Culture War Flashpoint
Harvey Weinstein and James Dolan attend a celebration for Bryan Cranston in 2015.
James Dolan Linked to Harvey Weinstein in Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Harvey Weinstein listens in court during a pre-trial hearing.
Are We Supposed to Feel Bad for Harvey Weinstein Now?
Shia LaBeouf in Leo Lewis O'Neil's documentary "Slauson Rec" which premiered at Cannes
We’ve Seen This From Shia LaBeouf Before

Culture
Bonnie Stiernberg is InsideHook's Managing Editor. She was Music Editor at Paste Magazine for seven years, and she has written about music and pop culture for Rolling Stone, Glamour, Billboard, Vice and more.

Recommended

Suggested for you

sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Fettercairn's lineup of single malt Scotch whisky that's coming to the U.S.
Why Did It Take 200 Years for This Cult Scotch to Hit the US?
White rice in a bowl
There's a Surprising Way to Make White Rice Healthier
Stanley Hotel exterior
The Hotel That Inspired "The Shining" Is Under New Management
Man sitting in sunlight with eyes closed, reflecting in a quiet garden.
How to Be a Man Who Actually Understands His Emotions
Shia LaBeouf in Leo Lewis O'Neil's documentary "Slauson Rec" which premiered at Cannes
We’ve Seen This From Shia LaBeouf Before

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.

Harvey Weinstein Is “Angry at the System”

A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”

Cover of Ben Tanzer's "After Hours"

Fathers, Sons and Watching “After Hours”

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in season three of "The Wheel of Time"

“The Wheel of Time” vs. Too Big to Fail TV

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water