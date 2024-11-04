Culture

FBI Raises Alarm Over Fake Election Videos

Deepfakes and related technology can increase disinformation

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 4, 2024 12:52 am
Deepfake video
Fake videos are popping up in advance of the election.
Getty Images

Tensions tend to run high in an election year, and 2024 is shaping up to be even more tense than most. There’s a new variable in the mix this year: the fact that technology now exists to create accurate-looking photos and videos of events that never happened. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, NPR reported that fake videos were cropping up across the internet.

There was once a point in time when fake videos were relatively easy to identify. Now, many more people have access to tools that can create realistic-looking images and clips. Some people do it to drive a particular political ideology; others do it for the sake of chaos, full stop. And with the election just days away, the FBI has taken steps to crack down on disinformation — including posting warnings on social media.

“The FBI is aware of two videos falsely claiming to be from the FBI relating to election security, one stating the FBI has apprehended three linked groups committing ballot fraud and the second relating to the Second Gentleman,” the FBI wrote on Twitter/X. “These videos are not authentic, are not from the FBI, and the content they depict is false.”

As Engadget’s Cheyenne Macdonald wrote, this isn’t the only recent action the government has taken to respond to disinformation. Engadget reports that the FBI worked with the the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to identify other fake election-related videos with ties to overseas actors.

Are Deepfakes Interfering With Taiwan’s Presidential Election?
Are Deepfakes Interfering With Taiwan’s Presidential Election?
 Audio clips of Ko Wen-je may not be the genuine article

The recent statement from the FBI about faked videos also mentions that the agency is working with “state and local law enforcement partners” to address what they refer to as “election threats.” It’s an alarming moment in time, when artificially created videos have the potential of going viral and misleading voters. As always, if you see something especially outrageous online, taking the time to verify its origins can pay off.

More Like This

Actor Tom Cruise walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone
Deepfakes Are on Reality TV Now. What Could Go Wrong?
Tom Cruise on the set of Mission Impossible 7
These Tom Cruise Deepfake TikToks Are Scarily Accurate
Bill Maher on February 10, 2023
Bill Maher Took On Dating Apps and Deepfakes on “Real Time”
City of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2018
Jay-Z’s Fight Against Audio Deepfakes Has Unexpected Reach

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
Inside Astor Club in Chicago
A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
Jason Kelce gives a thumbs up
Does Jason Kelce's Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Deepfake video

FBI Raises Alarm Over Fake Election Videos

FCC logo

Kamala Harris's "SNL" Sketch Got a Lot of People Talking About the Equal Time Rule

Multiple Kamala Harrises on "SNL"

Kamala Harris Wasn't the Only Big Political Cameo on This Week's "SNL"

Jason Kelce

Please Don't Troll Jason Kelce (or Anyone) Outside Football Games

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar