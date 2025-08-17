Culture

Construction on the First Canadian Commercial Spaceport Is Underway

It's part of NordSpace's ambitious spaceflight plans

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 17, 2025 10:44 am EDT
Construction equipment in a green and verdant landscape
Commercial space travel is coming to Canada.
NordSpace Corp.

Not that long ago, the idea of spaceports was the stuff of science fiction. In 2025, by contrast, there’s literally a list of spaceports all over the U.S. on the Federal Aviation Administration’s website. The U.S. is far from the only country that’s building and maintaining spaceports, and another North American nation is making progress on a big step forward for its own interstellar ambitions.

That nation is Canada, and the facility in question is the Atlantic Spaceport Complex, a venture from the aerospace company NordSpace. Construction recently commenced on the project, located outside of St. Lawrence in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

NordSpace’s initial plans for the facility involve two distinct sites, one of which will be designed for suborbital missions and one of which will consist of two launchpads for NordSpace’s own Tundra launch vehicle as well as what the company describes as “international launch partners from the U.S. and Europe.”

“This is not just about building a launch site; it’s about building a future where Canada leads in space exploration, innovation, and security,” the company’s CEO, Rahul Goel, said in a statement. “The ASX is critical national infrastructure that will unlock assured access to space, ensuring our sovereignty and fostering economic growth for generations.”

How an Elite Pilot Got a Second Chance at Space
How an Elite Pilot Got a Second Chance at Space
 Jameel Janjua thought he’d blown his shot. Then the billionaire-backed space tourism industry took off.

The Atlantic Spaceport Complex’s first task will involve providing support for NordSpace’s planned launch of the Taiga launcher. Earlier this year, Space.com’s Josh Dinner chronicled the efforts of NordSpace to launch its first mission; while Taiga is not designed to head into orbit, it will cross the Kármán line, a significant milestone for the company.

At the time, Goel told Space.com that the company’s goal was launching one mission per month by the end of the 2020s. That road has to begin somewhere; evidently, that beginning can be found near St. Lawrence.

More Like This

A rendering of the Spaceship Neptune capsule from space tourism company Space Perspective
The Start of Legitimate Space Tourism Companies Is Just Over the Horizon
SpaceShipTwo Unity flying free in New Mexico Airspace for the first time
Virgin Galactic Announces Window for Test Flight From Spaceport America
virgin galactic spacesuits
Under Armour Designed the Suits for Virgin Galactic’s Upcoming Trip to Space
Virgin galactic space port
Virgin Galactic’s Gateway to Space Is the World’s First Commercial Space Port

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
The Margherita pizza from Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
New York Versus Naples: Which City Has Better Pizza?
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game
Will Men Finally Stop Hating Taylor Swift After Her “New Heights” Appearance?
Two images: a road race in Nashville on the left, a view of the Nashville skyline on the right.
This Unlikely City Will Be America’s Next Fitness Capital
A man lifting a woman out of the water
Take It From a Woman: Why Doesn’t Any Straight Man Own a Bottle of Lube?
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Terence Stamp in 1999

Farewell to Terence Stamp, Who Had One of Film's Greatest Second Acts

Construction equipment in a green and verdant landscape

Construction on the First Canadian Commercial Spaceport Is Underway

Neil Young playing guitar

Neil Young's Facebook and Instagram Pages Go Silent to Protest AI Chatbots

Bill Maher hosting "Real Time"

On a Literary “Real Time,” Bill Maher Got Meta

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week