Moments before the Bruins blew a 1-0 lead with just over a minute remaining in the third period before losing to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime, Boston fans were subjected to seeing the Cavaliers snap the Celtics‘ 11-game winning streak (the NBA’s longest winning streak this season) with a 34-11 run to close the fourth quarter that earned Cleveland a 105-104 victory.

The Cavaliers were trailing the Celtics by 22 points in the final frame, playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell (knee injury) and star forward Evan Mobley (sprained ankle). But they pulled off the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history with Dean Wade — a bench player who’s averaged 5.2 points per game during his five-year career — leading the way. A 27-year-old power forward out of Kansas State, Wade made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Celtics (17 points in the fourth) all by himself.

Jaylen Brown, the highest-paid player in the NBA, had zero points and didn’t even attempt a shot in the fourth quarter for Boston. Jayson Tatum, who has been mentioned in the MVP conversation and led Boston with a game-high 26 points, missed seven of eight shots in the fourth and had just two points as the Celtics gagged away their big lead.

DEAN WADE UNREAL 4Q PERFORMANCE 🤯🔥



Dean Wade 4Q: 20 PTS



Celtics 4Q: 17 PTS pic.twitter.com/xX4SRy8vsL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2024

“It’s kind of like, your mind’s quiet, and the rim looks huge. That’s all I can tell you,” Wade told Cavaliers sideline reporter Serena Winters. “The rim looked like a swimming pool.”

The loss dropped Boston to 48-13 on the season and raised Cleveland’s record to 40-21. In addition to the Celtics and Cavs, who won a game against the Mavericks last week on Max Strus’s 60-foot shot at the buzzer, there are four other NBA teams with at least 40 wins: Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Denver and Milwaukee.

Taylor Swift wasn’t with them, but Cleveland-born Travis and Jason Kelce were both in attendance on Tuesday night to see Wade and the Cavs dispatch the league-leading Celtics. “We had a blast,” Jason, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week, said after the game.

Suffice to say, so did Wade, who got a job offer from Swift’s boyfriend after finishing with a career-high 23 points. “He said if basketball didn’t work out for me, I could be a backup tight end,” he said. “I got good hands. That was just awesome. Pretty cool.”