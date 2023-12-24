Culture

Saving the American Chestnut Tree Is More Contentious Than You Might Think

The chestnut tree has been struggling with blight for decades

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 24, 2023 5:56 pm
American chestnut tree
Foresters with the Maine Forest Service and University of Maine have measured what is believed to be the tallest American chestnut tree in North America.
Derek Davis/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Odds are good that, at some point this month, you’ve heard someone (probably Frank Sinatra) crooning a certain lyric about a certain method of heating chestnuts. It’s a holiday staple in whatever version you prefer (I’m partial to the John Zorn/Mike Patton version, personally). But it’s hard to find chestnuts to roast when there are no chestnut trees, and the American chestnut has been under siege from an invasive fungus since the early years of the 20th century. It’s unnerving stuff.

It will likely not surprise you to learn that scientific efforts are underway to revive the American chestnut — specifically, a version that’s been genetically modified so that it isn’t susceptible to the fungus that spent a century devastating these trees. Except even there, something seems to have happened that defies easy explanation — and could give us even longer to wait before the American chestnut thrives on these shores again.

Writing at The Washington Post, Dino Grandoni has more details on a botanical mystery. What’s at issue here are multiple varieties of American chestnuts developed by the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry. A nonprofit organization, the American Chestnut Foundation, believed that they were working with a SUNY ESF-developed chestnut variety called Darling 58. Turns out, they’d actually been working with a different one for years — and no one’s entirely sure why.

Police Make Second Arrest in Destruction of Sycamore Gap Tree
Police Make Second Arrest in Destruction of Sycamore Gap Tree
 New developments in a bizarre vandalism case

As the Post‘s reporting reveals, the issue prompted the American Chestnut Foundation to cease funding the line of research that developed the Darling 58 as well as the Darling 54, the chestnut variety that was somehow used in lieu of Darling 58. For now, SUNY ESF is carrying on with their work; they also pointed out to the Post that Darling 54’s chestnuts are okay to eat — even if they aren’t the roastable snack some had expected.

More Like This

Odle mountain group
Tree Lines Moving Up Mountains Near You? Blame Climate Change.
Norwegian walkway
This Norwegian Park Lets Visitors Walk Along the Treeline
Joshua Trees
California Extends Environmental Protection to Joshua Trees
Pine trees in Maine
In Colonial America, the King Claimed a Number of Maine Pines. What Happened to Them?

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man on a laptop
New Poll Suggests Gen Z Adults Are Largely Skeptical of TikTok
Painting tools
What Does It Take to Become an A-List Art Forger?
"Succession" cast
A Succession of "Succession" Props Is Heading to Auction
Francisco Alvarez
Mets Top List of MLB Teams Paying Luxury Tax for 2023 Season
Shiraz grapes
Inside One Winemaker's Ambitious International Project
Microsoft logo
What Does Microsoft Have Planned for a Midwestern Pumpkin Farm?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

American chestnut tree

Saving the American Chestnut Tree Is More Contentious Than You Might Think

Man on a laptop

New Poll Suggests Gen Z Adults Are Largely Skeptical of TikTok

Painting tools

What Does It Take to Become an A-List Art Forger?

"Succession" cast

A Succession of "Succession" Props Is Heading to Auction

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A collage of the best new hotels that opened in 2023. Our travel correspondent discusses 56 of them.

The 56 Best New Hotels of 2023

Best Albums 2023

Our Favorite Albums of 2023

a collage of dopp kits on a tile background

It’s Time to Give the Dopp Kit Its Due

A bottle of Stranahan’s Snowflake Batch #26: Pyramid Peak, a rare bottle only sold at the distillery in Colorado

People Line Up for Days to Drink This Whiskey