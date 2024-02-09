15+ Great Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

What’s going on in Chicago this weekend? Well, between puppy speed dating, Chicago Theater Week, seemingly endless Super Bowl parties and so much more, the short answer is “just about everything.” Here’s our top picks for the weekend ahead.

Friday, February 9

Form new friendships over the antique x-rays machines, research skeletons and the other medical oddities at the International Museum of Surgical Science’s 2nd annual Speed Friending event this Friday. Looking for more than just friends? The Museum has you covered. Attendees will be provided wristbands to show if they’re looking to make friends, open to romantic connections or both. General admission is $50.

Forget the dozen roses and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate. Instead, celebrate this Valentine’s Day with a romance-themed circus show, featuring incredible feats, international talent, interactive stations and themed cocktails. Tickets start at $60.30 and include two drinks.

Whether your taste in theater skews towards musicals, depressing Greek classics, Shakespeare but drunk or somewhere else entirely, Chicago Theater Week has something for you. Running now through February 17, you can catch shows across the Chicagoland area, with ticket prices ranging mostly between $15 and $30.

Nothing against that leftover bag of fun-sized chocolate from Halloween that you’re still working through, but this Friday, you’ll have the opportunity to sample truly incredible chocolate from 15 of the city’s best chocolatiers and chefs. The event also includes an open bar, light bites and a punch board with mystery prizes, all for a good cause. General admission tickets are $175 and proceeds benefit the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.

Find your perfect puppy match at the Chicago Canine Rescue’s “Speed Dating” event at Dovetail Brewery. Spend time with adoptable puppies and snap a pic (or 300) in the puppy kissing booth, all while enjoying drinks, a raffle, vendors and crafts. The event is free to enter, and all proceeds from the raffle and $1 from every beer sale go towards supporting CCR.

Saturday, February 10

Don’t quote us on this, but we’re pretty sure that Valentine’s Day was originally meant to be celebrated by eating homemade pasta directly out of a giant wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. Regardless of traditions, at this Eataly event, attendees will have a chance to visit 10+ tasting stations while enjoying wine, cocktails and photo opportunities. Tickets are $55 and selling fast.

Chicago’s favorite all vinyl dance party is back this weekend at Color Club. DJs will be spinning vintage soul, R&B and psych music. Bring a date or have fun mingling on the dance floor. General admission is $14.

Paczki Day is next Tuesday (Feb. 13), but skip the bakery line this year and learn to make your very own this weekend with pastry chef Dobra. Attendees will learn to make dough and put in their own favorite fillings, plus they’ll have the chance to make angel wings (chrusciki) in the class as well. The class is $85.

Vintage House is bringing more than 125 vintage and handmade vendors to Rockwell on the River this weekend, making it the perfect time to snatch up some gifts for your Valentine (or, more importantly, for yourself). The event is free and runs on both Saturday and Sunday.

Whether you’re looking to leave the show with a brand new Lexus or just want to ogle hundreds of new and unique vehicles, there’s a place for you at the Chicago Auto Show. The largest auto show in the country returns this week, kicking off to the public on Saturday and running through February 19. An adult ticket is $17.

Chicago Black Restaurant Week begins this Saturday, with specials at dozens of Black-owned restaurants across the Chicagoland area. Specials will be posted here. Get your Open Table reservations ready.

Sunday, February 11

Admit it — you’ve always wanted to try out grape stomping. This weekend, that dream can finally come true at Wild Blossom Meadery. This unique event includes a grape stomping contest, dinner, a dance and the chance to make your own vat of wine. Tickets are $125 per person.

Once again, the Swedes have it all figured out — fika literally translates to “a coffee and cake break.” This weekend, Andersonville businesses are hosting their own fika moments with sales, specials and a puzzle exchange from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Swedish-American Museum on Sunday.

Forget football — this Sunday afternoon, spend the day at Y’All’s Brunch at Carol’s Pub, a country-western inspired drag show, with entertainment, food, drinks, fun, laughs, prizes and performances by Chicago drag superstar Mini Pearl Necklace.

Super Bowl Watch Parties: Our Top Picks

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and, if we’ve been following the news stories correctly, Taylor Swift is going to be playing defense with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s an assortment of where in Chicago you can watch her tackle: