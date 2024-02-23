Toward the end of February, the inertia of the holidays finally starts to wear off and the buzz of spring is in the air. It’s not quite sunny and warm all the time, with the possibility of storms still on the horizon, but there’s enough momentum that the weekends are full of options, rain or shine. Here’s some of our picks for the best places to eat, dance, and play in Los Angeles this weekend—whether that’s indoors or outdoors.

Friday, February 23

Pizzeria Bianco Ashley Randall Photography

Grab a James Beard Award-Winning Pie at Pizzeria Bianco

When Chris Bianco expanded his lauded Pizzeria Bianco concept to Los Angeles, it was right around the time his Chef’s Table: Pizza episode turned the chef into a Netflix star. Already renowned as the first pizzaiolo to win a James Beard award and heralded in the book, Slice Of Heaven, watching Bianco’s story made him even more beloved with a whole new set of folks. If you’re not in the fold yet, stop by his location at the Row in Downtown LA and prepare to be a convert. The literally world-famous Rosa pie is what to order — slices covered in red onions, Parmigiano, rosemary and pistachios — but his chicken francese is an excellent bet as well. Add a glass of silky, dry red from Santa Barbara winery Habit Wine, and your meal is complete.

Arcade Arcade

Do Some Vintage Menswear Shopping at the Row DTLA

Once you’re done with your meal and if the rain holds off, wander through the shops at the Row for an ultimate creative-class curated browse through LA’s finest wares. Vintage stalwarts like Arcade by Richard Wainwright of Pickwick Vintage, Tried & True’s new spot General Store and Harvester International’s “new Americana” workwear will help kit you out with menswear and ‘90s throwback needs. Reservations here.

Leslie Feist has been a Canadian indie rock icon for more than 20 years and is still releasing riveting, inventive albums that translate incredibly well to a live setting. Since its release in 2021, Multitudes has been a well-received record among her fan base and new listeners alike, and she will be performing its songs at the historic Belasco Theater. Grab a pair of tickets and turn Friday night into date night — nobody does a love song like Feist. Tickets here.

More into garage and psychedelic rock than romantic Canadian indie songwriters? There’s a concert for that, too. Ty Segall will be joined by his frequent collaborator, Tim Presley — aka White Fence — for what’s sure to be a fantastic show at The Wiltern. Tickets here.

Internet darling Chris Fleming is well-known for his character work and biting, absurdist comedy that deconstructs tropes like toxic masculinity, capitalism, fame and whatever else stands in his way in the aisle of a Crate & Barrel. Rising to fame for his portrayal of the suburban housewife character “Gayle,” Fleming’s live show is a delightful melee of genderbending absurdism and deadpan character work. If you’re looking for the chance to laugh your ass off, his show will definitely provide that. Tickets here.

Saturday, February 24

Char xiu pork tacos from Ka’teen Wonho Lee

Tucked away on a Hollywood side street, right outside of the still-new Tommie Hotel, the Yucatan-focused kitchen from Wes Avila, Ka’teen, has quietly become one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. Located outdoors in a lush, tropical setting that evokes coastal Mexico, the elevated dishes are something of a departure from Avila’s beginnings in street-style cooking, particularly his landmark food truck Guerilla Tacos. But this month, he’s decided to add a couple more options outside of the outstanding dinner service.

Now, Ka’teen will be serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, with dishes like Benedict rancheros, short rib enfrijoladas and or even large-format cocktails, making it a great option for kicking off your weekend. And for those still obsessing over Guerilla Tacos, there’s more exciting menu updates — the chef also added a taco option starting with a special offering every Tuesday. “I wanted to cook the tacos that helped jumpstart my culinary path,” Avila told InsideHook. “These are my original versions of some of the most popular tacos I did while I was back in my cart and truck days.” Reservations here.

It’s very clear by now that the spectacle of drag is a full-fledged, powerful and beautiful part of American culture. Enjoying these performers and their over-the-top energy is for everyone, and if you add bottomless Mimosas into the mix like Hamburger Mary’s does, the experience is just that much better. Try it out this weekend and see if it doesn’t become one of your new favorite things. And if it does, don’t worry — they host three showings every weekend on Saturday and usually a set on Sunday night. Reservations here.

With the lights of Downtown LA in full view and a cozy setup that includes warm drinks and a fireside setting, Rooftop Cinema Club is one of the best ways to spend a Saturday night. And because the chosen film is throwback Love & Basketball, sports and romcom fans can unite in their love for this one. Tickets here.

Even if you’re not a hockey obsessive, the chance to watch both of LA’s teams face-off against each other is a reasonable enough reason to go watch this local game. Bonus points for going now, while it’s been stormy, to really get into the cold weather spirit. Tickets here.

LA fans of musical theater are well-versed with the process of checking out what’s playing at Pantages Theater, one of the few venues in the city that still regularly books musicals and plays. This weekend, The Wiz — a program that serves as a retelling of The Wizard of Oz with an all-Black cast — has a matinee showing that would be a perfect chance to celebrate and support Black art during Black History Month. Tickets here.

Sunday, February 25

Pitfire Pizza Pitfire Pizza

Replacing the now-defunct Mohawk Bend on the corner of Alvarado and Sunset Blvd, Pitfire Pizza has expanded their rapidly growing SoCal footprint with a brand new location in Echo Park. Because they already have a few other locations but this is their first foray on the east side, you might be in their delivery radius now. Head down to the restaurant to try one of their seasonal offerings, like Brussel sprouts and bacon, or have a lazy Sunday and order in right here.

Permanent Records Roadhouse Chris Wojcicki

The Permanent Records folks have done it right. Not only do they offer the old school vinyl shopping experience, but they’ve also managed to mix in the joy of sitting at a beloved dive bar. More record stores should be given liquor licenses, right? To me, the perfect Sunday would be having some great food, spending a couple of hours searching for rare vinyl gems at a record shop like this one and then maybe sitting for a micro brew while live music kicks up in the back. Doesn’t really matter who it is, even better if I don’t know the band at all, honestly. But if that sounds like a good Sunday to you, too, Permanent Records Roadhouse might be your spot. If you do want to check out their live event schedule, it’s right here.

This is Hollywood after all. For the cinephiles among us, the 10th annual Hollywood Short Film festival will likely have some flicks that are very different from what’s showing a couple blocks away at the cineplex. But that’s the point, right? Go support emerging filmmakers and expand your vision of film at the same time. Tickets right here.