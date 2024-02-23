Culture

13 Things to Do in LA This Weekend

Get ready to eat all the pizza you can

By Caitlin White @harmonicait
February 23, 2024 6:03 am
Band performing on a stage in front of a crowd of people
Permanent Records Roadhouse
Chris Wojcicki

Toward the end of February, the inertia of the holidays finally starts to wear off and the buzz of spring is in the air. It’s not quite sunny and warm all the time, with the possibility of storms still on the horizon, but there’s enough momentum that the weekends are full of options, rain or shine. Here’s some of our picks for the best places to eat, dance, and play in Los Angeles this weekend—whether that’s indoors or outdoors.

Friday, February 23

Pizza in front of a brick oven
Pizzeria Bianco
Ashley Randall Photography

Grab a James Beard Award-Winning Pie at Pizzeria Bianco

When Chris Bianco expanded his lauded Pizzeria Bianco concept to Los Angeles, it was right around the time his Chef’s Table: Pizza episode turned the chef into a Netflix star. Already renowned as the first pizzaiolo to win a James Beard award and heralded in the book, Slice Of Heaven, watching Bianco’s story made him even more beloved with a whole new set of folks. If you’re not in the fold yet, stop by his location at the Row in Downtown LA and prepare to be a convert. The literally world-famous Rosa pie is what to order — slices covered in red onions, Parmigiano, rosemary and pistachios — but his chicken francese is an excellent bet as well. Add a glass of silky, dry red from Santa Barbara winery Habit Wine, and your meal is complete. 

Various colored clothing hanging from hangers on a rack in a store
Arcade
Arcade

Do Some Vintage Menswear Shopping at the Row DTLA

Once you’re done with your meal and if the rain holds off, wander through the shops at the Row for an ultimate creative-class curated browse through LA’s finest wares. Vintage stalwarts like Arcade by Richard Wainwright of Pickwick Vintage, Tried & True’s new spot General Store and Harvester International’s “new Americana” workwear will help kit you out with menswear and ‘90s throwback needs. Reservations here.

See Feist Perform During Her Multitudes Finale tour 

Leslie Feist has been a Canadian indie rock icon for more than 20 years and is still releasing riveting, inventive albums that translate incredibly well to a live setting. Since its release in 2021, Multitudes has been a well-received record among her fan base and new listeners alike, and she will be performing its songs at the historic Belasco Theater. Grab a pair of tickets and turn Friday night into date night — nobody does a love song like Feist. Tickets here.

Check Out Ty Segall and White Fence Perform at The Wiltern 

More into garage and psychedelic rock than romantic Canadian indie songwriters? There’s a concert for that, too. Ty Segall will be joined by his frequent collaborator, Tim Presley — aka White Fence — for what’s sure to be a fantastic show at The Wiltern. Tickets here.

Catch a Stand-Up Set From Comedian and Actor Chis Fleming at Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Internet darling Chris Fleming is well-known for his character work and biting, absurdist comedy that deconstructs tropes like toxic masculinity, capitalism, fame and whatever else stands in his way in the aisle of a Crate & Barrel. Rising to fame for his portrayal of the suburban housewife character “Gayle,” Fleming’s live show is a delightful melee of genderbending absurdism and deadpan character work. If you’re looking for the chance to laugh your ass off, his show will definitely provide that. Tickets here

Saturday, February 24

Char xiu pork tacos from Ka'teen
Char xiu pork tacos from Ka’teen
Wonho Lee

Check Out the New Brunch or Taco Offering at Ka’Teen

Tucked away on a Hollywood side street, right outside of the still-new Tommie Hotel, the Yucatan-focused kitchen from Wes Avila, Ka’teen, has quietly become one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. Located outdoors in a lush, tropical setting that evokes coastal Mexico, the elevated dishes are something of a departure from Avila’s beginnings in street-style cooking, particularly his landmark food truck Guerilla Tacos. But this month, he’s decided to add a couple more options outside of the outstanding dinner service. 

Now, Ka’teen will be serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, with dishes like Benedict rancheros, short rib enfrijoladas and or even large-format cocktails, making it a great option for kicking off your weekend. And for those still obsessing over Guerilla Tacos, there’s more exciting menu updates — the chef also added a taco option starting with a special offering every Tuesday. “I wanted to cook the tacos that helped jumpstart my culinary path,” Avila told InsideHook. “These are my original versions of some of the most popular tacos I did while I was back in my cart and truck days.” Reservations here.

Bottomless Mimosa Drag Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s

It’s very clear by now that the spectacle of drag is a full-fledged, powerful and beautiful part of American culture. Enjoying these performers and their over-the-top energy is for everyone, and if you add bottomless Mimosas into the mix like Hamburger Mary’s does, the experience is just that much better. Try it out this weekend and see if it doesn’t become one of your new favorite things. And if it does, don’t worry — they host three showings every weekend on Saturday and usually a set on Sunday night. Reservations here

The Best Hotels in West Hollywood for Staycations and Visitors Alike
The Best Hotels in West Hollywood for Staycations and Visitors Alike
 You’ll never want to check out of these rooms

Get Nostalgic at a Screening of Love & Basketball at Rooftop Cinema Club

With the lights of Downtown LA in full view and a cozy setup that includes warm drinks and a fireside setting, Rooftop Cinema Club is one of the best ways to spend a Saturday night. And because the chosen film is throwback Love & Basketball, sports and romcom fans can unite in their love for this one. Tickets here.

Watch the Anaheim Ducks Against the LA Kings at Crypto Arena

Even if you’re not a hockey obsessive, the chance to watch both of LA’s teams face-off against each other is a reasonable enough reason to go watch this local game. Bonus points for going now, while it’s been stormy, to really get into the cold weather spirit. Tickets here.

See The Wiz at Pantages Theater

LA fans of musical theater are well-versed with the process of checking out what’s playing at Pantages Theater, one of the few venues in the city that still regularly books musicals and plays. This weekend, The Wiz — a program that serves as a retelling of The Wizard of Oz with an all-Black cast — has a matinee showing that would be a perfect chance to celebrate and support Black art during Black History Month. Tickets here.

Sunday, February 25

Birds-eye view of pizza, broccoli florets, mac and cheese and wings on a table
Pitfire Pizza
Pitfire Pizza

Check Out the Newly-Opened Pitfire Pizza in Echo Park

Replacing the now-defunct Mohawk Bend on the corner of Alvarado and Sunset Blvd, Pitfire Pizza has expanded their rapidly growing SoCal footprint with a brand new location in Echo Park. Because they already have a few other locations but this is their first foray on the east side, you might be in their delivery radius now. Head down to the restaurant to try one of their seasonal offerings, like Brussel sprouts and bacon, or have a lazy Sunday and order in right here.  

Shot of person playing guitar on a stage with a guitarist and drummer in the background
Permanent Records Roadhouse
Chris Wojcicki

Go Record Shopping at Permanent Records Roadhouse

The Permanent Records folks have done it right. Not only do they offer the old school vinyl shopping experience, but they’ve also managed to mix in the joy of sitting at a beloved dive bar. More record stores should be given liquor licenses, right? To me, the perfect Sunday would be having some great food, spending a couple of hours searching for rare vinyl gems at a record shop like this one and then maybe sitting for a micro brew while live music kicks up in the back. Doesn’t really matter who it is, even better if I don’t know the band at all, honestly. But if that sounds like a good Sunday to you, too, Permanent Records Roadhouse might be your spot. If you do want to check out their live event schedule, it’s right here.

Hollywood Short Film Festival at Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory

This is Hollywood after all. For the cinephiles among us, the 10th annual Hollywood Short Film festival will likely have some flicks that are very different from what’s showing a couple blocks away at the cineplex. But that’s the point, right? Go support emerging filmmakers and expand your vision of film at the same time. Tickets right here.

More Like This

Karaoke room in Break Room 86 with large booth seat, artwork on walls and colored lighting
5 Places for Karaoke in LA’s Koreatown
Interior of Fountain Coffee Room
LA’s 6 Best Vintage-Style Diners for a Dose of Nostalgia
Burrata Salad with slices of bread
Where to Go for Lunch in Downtown LA
Birds-eye view of a table with plates of brunch food on it. Here are the best brunch spots in Malibu right now.
Where to Go for Brunch in Malibu Right Now

Los Angeles > Culture
Culture
Culture > Film
Leisure > Food
Los Angeles > Food
Culture > Music
Culture > Sports
Caitlin White began her career as a music journalist in New York City. With early editorial assistant gigs at AOL Music and Complex, she later worked in entertainment and lifestyle journalism at MTV News. After running...Read More

Most Popular

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
eavesdrop bar in greenpoint brooklyn
How to Bring the Ambience of Japanese Hi-Fi Listening Bars to Your Home
photo of condoms with a gradient and xo pattern overlay
Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event
High-end hotels are upping their high-tech games to stand apart from the crowd
How Luxury Hotels Are Upping Their Digital Games

Recommended

Suggested for you

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
eavesdrop bar in greenpoint brooklyn
How to Bring the Ambience of Japanese Hi-Fi Listening Bars to Your Home
photo of condoms with a gradient and xo pattern overlay
Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event
High-end hotels are upping their high-tech games to stand apart from the crowd
How Luxury Hotels Are Upping Their Digital Games

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Culture, Right This Way

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"

Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

two women holding mac and cheese and #macandcheesecrawl sign

13 Awesome Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.