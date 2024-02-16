13 Things to Do in LA This Weekend

With Valentine’s Day officially behind us, this weekend is another great example of just how diverse Los Angeles can be. Everything from a multi-day art show to a decadent seafood feast is on the agenda and available for a night out on the town. And if you just want to stay in? We’ve got a takeout recommendation for that, too.

Friday, February 16

Dante

In case you needed a reminder, one of the best bars in New York City — and yes, possibly the world — opened in Los Angeles last year. Dante’s elegant new location in Beverly Hills is tucked up on the rooftop terrace of the Maybourne Hotel, and it’s the perfect spot for a dinner date, nightcap or an earlier start at the Martini-heavy happy hour while the sunset turns everything a golden pink. This is not just one of the best Martinis in the entire city, but it also affords some of the best views. And if you’re still in the mood for a drink on a weeknight, come back for an ongoing pop-up series from Casa Dragones featuring several standout Mexico City bars. Next week’s offering will be drinks from Handshake Speakeasy Monday to Wednesday.

For the last eight years, hip-hop fans have been putting together a special celebration to honor the life of Dr. Dre, and the annual get-down is back for another year. Always hosted right around the rap legend’s birthday, February 18, this year’s lineup will take place at the Echoplex and includes artists like DJ Expo (one of the event’s hosts) as well as Inka One, Battlecat and J.ROCC of Stone’s Throw fame. The night promises “another full evening of Dr. Dre-related material… classics, productions, album cuts, rarities, samples, and much more!” Tickets here.

If this isn’t Tarantino’s finest, it’s damn close. Catch Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in all their glory on the big screen at the New Beverly Cinema — and for a midnight showing, no less! It’s standard procedure at the New Beverly for films to be shown in 33mm format, and after catching a few movies, you’ll find it hard to go back to another format. Tickets here.

Drunk Theatre: Valentine’s Special Drunk Theatre

Not coupled up and feel like having a laugh after a week of all things romance? Look no further than Drunk Theatre, one of the best improv shows in the city. And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like — ”A comedian takes five shots of whiskey in a row and tries to perform an improvised play with five sober comedians. What could go wrong?!” Obviously, this Friday’s selection is thematically tied to love and all its many splendors. The cast for the evening stars Sahil Desai, Ittai Geiger, Cassie Grilley, Rodd Naimi, Oleg Trofimov and five shots of whiskey. Tickets here.

Saturday, February 17

Cropped version of “Morten Lassen Poem S,” 2023, oil on linen Courtesy of Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery

The LA Art Show started on Valentine’s Day and will run until February 18th. Technically, you could hit up the Convention Center on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, but I’ve usually found Saturday is the most relaxed and high-energy for multi-day events like his one. Considering the event hosts art from more than 100 international galleries and the bulk of the works are available for purchase, this is a great time to stock up on unique new decor for your home. One highlight of this year’s event? Iconic LA-based muralist Robert Vargas will be honoring Black History Month with a live mural inspired by one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s last books, The World House, that he’ll paint onsite. Tickets here.

It’s hard to think of a more fitting place to see Wiz Khalifa than on a lawn outdoors in Long Beach with the ocean practically next to you. Of course, if you want to come down earlier, there’s plenty of other bands on the bill, too. Tickets here.

Carmen Dianne and Kara Still, founders of Prosperity Market Prosperity Market

Yes, it’s Black History Month, but the great thing about Prosperity Market is they celebrate Black creatives in Los Angeles throughout the entire year. This mobile farmers market, which was founded by Carmen Dianne and Kara Still, highlights local Black farmers, chefs and food producers in the greater Los Angeles area. Expect to see vendors like Farmer Ken, Ghost Town Oats, My Daddy’s Recipes (aka vegan food from Chef Nekia Hattley), All Chill Ice Cream, IGH Gardens and Chef Brandi Biggles. They’ll be celebrating their third anniversary with a special pop-up at Exposition Park at The Natural History Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are free, reserve yours here.

Fans of the emo revival, rejoice! Not only are two incredible bands joined together on one bill, but this show, featuring Foxing and The Hotelier, was actually moved to the Belasco Theater so more tickets could be sold. Seeing either of these bands make for a great Saturday night, but seeing them together? That’s practically priceless. Get those tickets right here.

We’re still in the thick of the Lunar New Year celebration season, which means there’s plenty of time to ring in the Year of the Dragon. Head down to Chinatown on Saturday to catch one massive parade and those beautiful, brilliant dragons that make these events so memorable. This year marks the 125th annual Chinese New Year parade and festival in LA’s Chinatown, making it one of the oldest traditions in the city. Tickets here.

Sunday, February 18

Wonho Frank Lee Citizen Public Market

While it’s always a good idea to hit up the Citizen Public Market, a local food hall of sorts in Culver City, there’s another reason to this Sunday — the whole market is featuring a “buy one, get one” deal that extends from 6 to 9 p.m. There’s no better way to fight off the Sunday Scaries than half off at Bang Bang Noodles or BOGO beers at Go Go Bird. That, plus live jazz programming makes a trip to Culver’s best food hall a great way to close out the weekend.

Cold lobster roll from Saltie Girl Mike Cotrone

Can’t make a Valentine’s Day celebration happen until Sunday? That’s okay, there’s still plenty of tables left at Saltie Girl, one of the best restaurants in West Hollywood and a perfectly romantic spot to indulge in a seafood feast. I maintain that an evening of culinary delights is still one of the best ways to show someone you care, and between the insanely good lobster roll (Saltie Girl originated in Boston, natch), the must-order scallop crudo and a rather stunning serving of fried clams, you’ll be counting down the days until you can celebrate your next holiday here.

Considering the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) was founded in 1979 and the iconic building was officially opened in 1986, a look back at the decade that defined the museum’s formation is only logical. Plus, who doesn’t want to see all the experimental art that was going on in LA during the ‘70s? This special new exhibit features rarely-seen works from artists who helped define the public spaces of the city as potential showrooms until the opening of MOCA helped codify our contemporary art scene. Figures like Eleanor Antin, John Baldessari and Ed Ruscha will be showcased, alongside pieces from Mike Kelley, Claes Oldenburg, Carole Caroompas, Alonzo Davis and more. Admission is free and the exhibit runs until March 10, 2024. Tickets here.

Wafu Bento Wafu Bento

Not in the mood to go out this weekend? No problem. A brand new venture from Hiro Ishida, a sushi master with 20 years of experience in Japan, seeks to bring the high-end sushi experience into your own home with his delivery-only concept Wafu Bento. Ingredients are all sourced directly from Toyosu, Japan, and chef Ishida and his team can put together a range of chirashi bento boxes and sushi options. The best part is that Ishida and his team do all their deliveries in house, so there’s no middle man and no confusion. Order here in advance as late as the night before you want your fresh fish.