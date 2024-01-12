13 Things to Do in LA This Weekend

After a cold snap, Los Angeles is coming back to life for all sorts of Dry January menus, culinary one-offs and even a parade or two. Whether you’ve committed to going alcohol-free this month or arrived in 2024 more than ready to keep the party going, there’s always something fun to do over the weekend in the City of Angels. Mark your calendars for the best events and happenings in LA this weekend.

Friday, January 12

Providence’s bar Providence

In case you haven’t noticed, mocktails have been getting a glow-up of late, and nothing illustrated that more than the current “free spirited” tasting menu at Providence. Aside from being one of the best restaurants in the whole city — one of a handful to keep and maintain two Michelin stars for years — the outpost also has killer drinks, thanks to beverage director Kim Stodel and longstanding wine director David Osenbach. So what to do when customers are seeking a booze-free option? The two joined forces to curate an NA menu that pairs wonderfully with chef Michael Cimarusti’s seasonal food. If you’re on the lookout for a treat during a damp or dry January practice, this is it. Reservations here.

Back-to-back Leonard Cohen flicks are a great way to spend a Friday night, especially if you’re a fan of the bard’s extensive musical catalog. Starting at 7 p.m., the Philosophical Research Society in Los Feliz is hosting screenings of Ladies And Gentleman and Leonard Cohen: Live At The Isle Of Wight 1970, offering an in-depth look at the man behind the music that encapsulates why he was so revered. Tickets are just $15, get them here.

Salt & Straw Salt & Straw

There was a time when Salt & Straw was a single Portland, Oregon, ice cream shop that served up craft-made ice cream to long lines that wrapped around the block. These days, though, the brand has expanded all around the country, with five locations already in Los Angeles alone. They’ll open a sixth outpost this Friday, and to celebrate, an opening party is in the works. It begins at 6 p.m. sharp and runs until about 9 p.m. Local musician Christina Apostolopoulos will be performing, and a new dairy-free flavor is available for sampling. Tickets aren’t necessary, just show up. 11640 San Vicente Boulevard Suite #104.

Saturday, January 13

The chance to see Black Flag perform live in 2024 doesn’t come around often, so if you have any interest in catching Henry Rollins on stage, drop all your other plans and go to the show. Tickets are less than $40 and, according to the show listing, the band will be playing two full sets that night. Considering they’re something of hometown heroes, initially formed in Hermosa Beach, expect this one to sell out quickly. Tickets here.

Holey Grail Donuts Holey Grail Donuts

Kick off the weekend right with a spicy, crunchy, incredibly tasty collab from Holey Grail Donuts and beloved purveyors of all things Sichuan and spicy, Fly By Jing. This cult-y Hawaiian donut shop, that infamously uses taro to make their sweet treats, have paired up with the chili oil brand for an extremely limited “pineapple passionfruit sichuan chili crisp” donut. If you’re a fan of sweet, spicy and salty together, this pastry is a must-try. Swing by either the Larchmont location or the new Holey Grail storefront in Santa Monica anytime this January to try to get a taste — but be quick because this spicy and sweet pastry is only available through the end of the month.

These days, you’re just as likely to see Atsuko Okatsuka on Bobby Berk from Queer Eye’s Instagram page as you are to see her on tour around the country. Based in LA, Okatsuka has racked up quite a following locally, and she’s also only the second Asian-American female comic ever to get a full HBO special — quite a feat. Back in 2022, Variety lauded her as a top 10 comic to watch, and it looks like that superlative is more than coming true in 2024. Needless to say, she’s ridiculously funny, and if you’re in the mood for a Saturday night full of laughs, book yourself tickets to this show. Fun fact: she has a show on Sunday at The Wiltern, too, so you’ve got options. Tickets here.

Before the official holiday on Monday, January 15, the city of Long Beach is celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade and celebration. Kicking off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street, the parade will travel northbound up to 19th Street. Following, a community celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.) with live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. More info here.

Given this is Los Angeles after all, it makes sense there’s an entire museum dedicated to preserving the history and ephemera that surround the film industry. Along with a series of seriously excellent rotating exhibits (including Pope Of Trash, the current celebration of John Waters), the Academy Museum also routinely shows 35 mm prints of classic old films during weekend matinee screenings. This Saturday’s offering is a screening of The Black Stallion at the Ted Mann Theater, a film that has long appealed to both horse lovers and cinephiles. Fun fact: young Mickey Rooney picked up an Oscar for his supporting role in the film. The screening begins at 11 a.m. and tickets are $5. Get them here.

One of the best kept secrets on the west side is just how often Eataly taps some of their expert partners in Italian cuisine to host cooking classes for Angelenos. Not only do these events provide the perfect backdrop for some quality time with friends or a partner, but there’s plenty of vino, snacks, and, of course, the slices of your labor to consume after the work is done. Featuring a special installment from their Icons Of Italy series, this pizza-making class by one of Eataly’s La Scuola chefs will teach you all about pizza al padellino from Torino. Tickets are $125 but include the class and all drinks and food — and in my experience, they’re very liberal with the wine. Book here.

Sunday, January 14

Cinephiles, your siren song is calling. It’s time for the annual Los Angeles CineFest, a film-lover’s event that’s been going 10 years strong as of 2024. Similar to other well-known film festivals like Cannes or Sundance, this smaller-scale version screens films and often offers Q&As with the filmmakers. Admission prices range according to how many films you want to see, but you can buy tickets for each of the three screening blocks for $8 or a pass for the whole day for $20. Screenings run at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 PM. Sign up here.

The Los Feliz Flea at Vintage Land is a recurring thing, but just in case it’s not on your radar, here’s the scoop. Whether it’s vendors hawking antiques and vintage clothes or a whole slew of local makers, the market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. There’s usually live entertainment, food trucks and even a full bar on site, so it’s easy to make it into more of a destination than just a shopping moment. The flea market is hosted on the rooftop, while the ground floor is reserved for antiques, larger furniture and food trucks. Free to the public — and also the rare event in this city that includes free parking — this market is the perfect way to spend a Saturday browsing wares and drinking in great LA views from a rooftop vantage. 1030 Alpine Street.

Ubuntu’s Soul Food Sundays Ubuntu

The West African-inspired cuisine at Ubuntu in West Hollywood is some of the best vegan food in the city, and a new weekly Sunday supper series is sure to win a lot more hearts over. Shenarri Freeman — a two-time James Beard nominated chef for her debut restaurant Cadence in New York — will be serving up signature dishes from Cadence like Southern fried lasagna and the Buffalo oyster mushroom sandwich. Mixologist Sother Teague of Amor y Amargo will be providing drinks for the series. It all kicks off this Sunday and will run indefinitely, with the menu changing each week. Reservations here.

Cassoulet d’ Maison Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne

This Sunday marks the return of the legendary Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne annual Cassoulet Dinner. Hosted at their flagship restaurant AOC, this one-night-only affair is billed as “a winter celebration of French country classics.” What could be better? The three-course prefix is $95 with additional wine pairings from Styne on offer as well. Goin’s famous Cassoulet d’ Maison will, of course, be the main attraction. Reservations here.