13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

The old saying about March going out like a lamb seems somewhat off this year. Maybe it’s the speed at which the month has passed; either way, lambs aren’t usually known for their speed, and yet here we are. The last weekend of March has a lot to keep you occupied, whether you’re looking to get an inside look at the latest cars and trucks or relax with a savory dinner on Sunday night. Read up for some recommendations on how you to your weekend in style.

Friday, March 29

On Friday, this year’s edition of the New York Auto Show opens its doors to the general public. Whether you’re looking to scope out your next car or are just curious about the state of the industry, odds are you’ll find plenty to take in there. New cars and trucks aren’t the only vehicles that will be on display; the show will also feature trips into auto history, including a spotlight on the Mustang and renovated cars from Robert Downey Jr.’s collection. Ticket prices start at $22 for adults.

Following his acclaimed comedy special Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael has expanded his range, including a supporting role in Poor Things. His latest project is a reality show, which The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fineberg said, “isn’t precisely a sequel to Rothaniel, but it’s an extension of its genre-blurring tone and therapeutic approach.” He’ll also be on stage at The Bell House on Friday; tickets are $22.59.

Writing about Es Devlin in The New York Times last year, Roslyn Sulcas called her “a British designer of memories and psychologies, ideas and dreams.” Her work has appeared on concert stages and in theatrical productions (including the staging of The Hunt at St. Ann’s Warehouse that ran earlier this year). Cooper Hewitt will be home to a career-spanning retrospective of Devlin’s work through August, making for an expansive, inspiring day at the museum. Tickets are $22 for non-members.

It’s been a decade since the release of Sam Amidon’s fifth album Lily-O, a record which — like much of Amidon’s discography — found wholly unpredictable takes on centuries-old folk songs. At the time of its release, The Guardian’s Robin Denselow called it “remarkable both for the power of his understated, no-nonsense and often mournful vocals, and for the subtle arrangements that bring an urgency to his mostly traditional American songs and hymns.” Now, Amidon is reuniting with some of the musicians heard on the album (including the great guitarist Bill Frisell) for this concert. Tickets are sold out, but there’s a waitlist for those intrigued.

Saturday, March 30

There are many reasons to love New York City. One of them is the fact that you get events like this: a Sicilian-inspired bookstore hosting a pop-up shop from a coffee house drawing inspiration from Vietnam. Kinhfolk is at work on its own space, but for a glimpse of what’s to come, paying a visit to Greenpoint this Saturday could be eminently rewarding.

Spain produces great wine and great cheese. (For a sense of just how great the latter can be, we heartily recommend Michael Paterniti’s book The Telling Room, a fascinating look at cheesemakers and cheese obsessives.) There will be highlights from the country’s wine and cheese offerings on hand at this tasting event, featuring a quartet of each. Tickets are $108.05.

If you’re familiar with Roger Eno, it may well come from his extensive work with his brother Brian (both brothers can be heard on Brian Eno’s landmark album Apollo, for instance). Roger’s also a talented composer in his own right, with his latest album being 2023’s acclaimed he Skies, they shift like chords. He’ll be joined by the contemporary music ensemble ACME for this concert at National Sawdust; tickets are $45.

If you’ve been looking to brush up on your knowledge of Chinatown’s eateries, this two-hour tour of the neighborhood’s eateries could be just the thing to point you to your next favorite eatery. The tour includes tastings at a number of restaurants, as well as information on Chinatown’s history. Tickets are $65.

In 1994, the comedy Clifford was released in theaters. The title character was a 10-year-old boy and played by Martin Short, who was significantly older than 10 at the time. Somewhere along the way, the film became a bona fide cult classic, and BAM is hosting what’s billed as “the first-ever major New York tribute” to the film on Saturday night. An early screening with post-film Q&A is sold out, but a 9:00 p.m. screening with Short providing the introduction still has seats available for $25 for non-members.

The Chelsea eatery Mel’s was started by a group that included alumni of Del Posto, including chef Melissa Rodriguez. And, not surprisingly, the restaurant soon gained high marks for its forays into pizza, both traditional and more experimental. Now, Mel’s is embarking on a series of collaborations as part of what it’s dubbed the “F.O.M.O (Friends of Mel’s Oven) pizza series.” Beginning on March 30, that collaborator will be Telly Justice from HAGS, with an enticing-sounding riff on clam pizza.

Sunday, March 31

Olmstead is offering a three-course Easter dinner. Liz Clayman

Olmstead has long been one of Brooklyn’s go-to spots for fine dining. On Sunday, they’re offering a three-course Easter menu that blends the seasonal and the savory. Duck leg, short rib pierogi and carrot cake are all in the mix. The meal itself will cost $125, while the wine pairing costs an additional $65.

Few bands have the staying power of Hoboken indie rock institution Yo La Tengo, who’ve been making music together since 1984. They’ll be at Elsewhere on Sunday night to headline a benefit show for the Living Wage for Musicians Act, which seeks to help get musicians more money from streaming royalties. Tickets are $30.

To be fair, neither of the teams here are exactly having the greatest of seasons. On the other hand, the Lakers are the Lakers — and the prospect of seeing LeBron James and company in Brooklyn has ticket prices for this one a bit higher than your typical Nets game. As of this writing, if you’re looking to purchase a ticket for this game, you’ll be paying at least $193.

Looking Ahead

Plenty of musicians have an iconic instrument, whether it’s a drum kit, a guitar or a trumpet. For Molly Lewis, her instrument of choice is whistling, and she’s made a name for herself with a host of lush, cinematic songs, including those heard on the acclaimed 2024 album On the Lips. She’ll be at the Bowery Ballroom on Monday, April 1, with tickets starting at $34.

Back Bar offers a cozy spot to try delicious cocktails. Back Bar

Back Bar’s program bringing in high-profile guest bartenders continues with an appearance from Joaquín Simó on Tuesday, April 2. If you’ve missed Simó’s work at spots like the now-shuttered Pouring Ribbons, his stint at Back Bar should serve as a warm reminder of his cocktail knowledge. Reportedly, he’ll be honoring the city’s cultural history with some of the drink recipes offered this evening.

Williamsburg bar and restaurant Maison Premiere joined the ranks of establishments with their own cookbook last year. The Maison Premiere Almanac focused on qualities appealing to, as the book’s subtitle phrased it, “the Sensualist, Aesthete and Flaneur.” What happens when you throw menswear into the mix? All will be revealed at a party beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Todd Snyder’s Williamsburg location.