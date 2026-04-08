Jon Hamm’s Spring Suiting Hack? Just a Little Advanced Color Theory.

As if you needed any more confirmation that Jon Hamm is aging like a fine wine, you need only look to his recent press for the just-released second season of Your Friends and Neighbors. In making the rounds for the Apple TV+ series (the Mad Men actor stars alongside Olivia Munn and Mark Tallman), it’s become increasingly apparent that, not only does the 55-year-old still have it, but that the whole silver fox thing really works for him, especially when paired with fine Italian knitwear.

Hamm’s growing stock isn’t just built on charm alone. Having enlisted the help of celeb stylist Michael Fisher, whose roster also includes the likes of John Mulaney, the actor’s wardrobe has, like Mulaney’s kicked into high gear. Hamm’s been spotted in a number of tastefully appointed suit separates, Sprezzatura-style tailoring and rockstar sunglasses, wearing everyone from J.Crew to Zegna to Brunello Cucinelli in the process. (He’s even gone so far as to upgrade his watch game.)

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 31: Jon Hamm is seen on March 31, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images

Nooutfit better encapsulates this run of form than a recent one worn while galavanting around NYC and, subsequently, while chatting up Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live; clutching a The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon-branded tote, Hamm looked cool as a Sterling Cooper advertising executive cucumber in a crispy chocolate suit and azure-hued point-collar dress shirt, both from New York-based designer Todd Snyder, paired with some red-lens Wayfarer-style shades, from Italian label Sestini, and a matching strawberry pocket square.

To the uneducated eye, this particularly successful press tour power suit might be simply chalked up to the fact that expensive suiting tends to look pretty good on one of Hollywood’s preeminent leading men. But students of the color wheel — also, of the runway — should recognize that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Hamm’s sartorial choices.

Intentionally or not, the Todd Snyder tailoring utilizes a highly complementary color palette routinely used by both fashion designers and graphic artists — a vivid, light-skewing blue paired with rich, earthy brown tones — to serious effect, adding a much-needed pop of color and some built-in playfulness to an otherwise muted look. There’s even some 60-30-10 action — another classic design ratio that dictates color balance — across the tonal combination of chocolate, cerulean and crimson.

While it’s unclear if it’s really that deep — the BFA-coded ‘fit could simply be a coincidence — the point remains that whatever Hamm is doing is working for him. And that it’s probably worth looking into a chocolate suit for that upcoming wedding. Or even just for committing white-collar crime.

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Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »