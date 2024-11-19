Culture > Books

HarperCollins Criticized for AI Offer to Writers

Turns out a lot of writers don't want their work used to train AI

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 19, 2024 11:34 am
Books sitting on a table.
Writers aren't thrilled by this news.
Getty Images

When a tech company is developing an AI system designed to communicate using language, programming it often requires written material for training purposes. Just how this material is acquired is where things get more complicated. Last year at The Atlantic, Alex Reisner reported on a database called Books3, which Reisner noted “was based on a collection of pirated ebooks.”

More recently, prominent AI companies have sought a more legitimate way to gain access to copyrighted written materials. For instance, earlier this year Condé Nast signed a deal with OpenAI allowing the company to display content from the publisher’s brands within its products, like ChatGPT. The most recent example of this comes from the publishing world, where some writers who have worked with HarperCollins recently found themselves navigating similar terrain.

Writing at 404 Media, Samantha Cole received confirmation from the publisher that it had signed an agreement with an unnamed AI company. According to a spokesperson for HarperCollins, the deal would “allow limited use of select nonfiction backlist titles for training AI models to improve model quality and performance.”

Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.
Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.
 After falling in and out of love with Peloton, I got a preview of Amp, an AI-powered machine that hopes to revive interest in at-home fitness

You may wonder what writers are being offered for this, and there’s an answer there as well. As Literary Hub’s Drew Broussard pointed out, author Daniel Kibblesmith recently posted on social media about the offer he’d received: the nonnegotiable sum of $2,500 for a three-year license. The images Kibblesmith posted of the email from the publisher also contained the ominous phrase: “there is concern that these AI models may one day make us all obsolete.” Nothing like a little existential dread to sweeten the pot, apparently.

Kibblesmith, for the record, passed on the deal. Acclaimed science fiction author John Scalzi expressed his disdain for the proposal as well in a post on social media.

“What’s the offer? $2,500 a book?” Scalzi wrote. “Okay, here’s my counteroffer: Go fuck yourself.”

More Like This

AI face
Is Your Favorite Travel Influencer Powered by AI?
November 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
Deepfake video
FBI Raises Alarm Over Fake Election Videos
The YouTube Guide to Books, a selection of the best YouTube channels about books across 8 different genres
The YouTube Guide to Books

Culture > Books
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Fortaleza Winter Blend 2024
How Fortaleza Crafts the Pappy Van Winkle of Tequila
The Kindred Motorworks Bronco Heritage Edition, a first-generation Ford Bronco that's been upgraded with modern performance, safety and reliability
What’s Your Dream Car? Kindred Motorworks Will Top It.
Amex Centurion logo
American Express Is Adding a Reservation System to Centurion Lounges
A man using the amp fitness machine, with AI code scribbled artistically across the image.
Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.
From Danner to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Watches, Danner Boots and Leicas
An illustration of a couple embracing with sex toys in the background.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Arthur Frommer, the writer who pioneered the travel guide industry, on March 13, 1987

Remembering Arthur Frommer, Who Changed the Way We Travel

Books sitting on a table.

HarperCollins Criticized for AI Offer to Writers

Betty White

Betty White and Allen Toussaint Will Get Commemorative Stamps in 2025

John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Custody Battle Over John Lennon's Watch Ends in Swiss Court

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear