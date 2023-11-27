INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster
The first series production Quartermasters have begun production.
INEOS Automotive
Ineos’s Grenadier Quartermaster Has Begun Production

Building on the lessons of the Defender, but in pickup form

By Tobias Carroll
November 27, 2023
British chemical company Ineos began its foray into automobiles by asking a simple question: What would a modern version of the Land Rover Defender look like? The answer was the Ineos Grenadier, which has gotten high marks from automotive enthusiasts since its debut. The standard Grenadier is an SUV with a capacity for off-road travel, and it’s not surprising that a pickup version was next in line.

That would be the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster, and this week, the first pickups in question began production at Ineos’s facility in Hambach, France. Ineos plans to begin delivering Quartermasters to those who have ordered them in December 2023, with the Grenadier Quartermaster available to customers in the U.S. beginning next year.

“As part of the final sign-off process I drove a late prototype in both Spain and the African bush and it’s unbeatable off-road, combining the rugged capability and refined performance of the Station Wagon with the enormous load bay that can carry a huge amount of kit and cargo,” said Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder in a statement. “It’s a great addition to our model line-up.”

The Quartermaster made its official debut earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ineos Automotive’s announcement of the Quartermater included some details about its capabilities relative to the existing Grenadier, including a longer wheelbase and the ability to carry up to 1,675 pounds. It seats five and features a double cab — in contrast to Ineos’s next announced Grenadier variation, a chassis cab model scheduled to enter production in 2024.

