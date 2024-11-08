Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

This Is Everything I Use to Listen to Music. What Should I Upgrade? 

From AirPods to Speakers we've got you covered.

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
November 8, 2024 5:43 pm
The listening products you should be buying
The listening products you should be buying
Apple, Sonos, Pro-ject

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For whatever reason, this week had me looking for comfort. And as I often do when this is the case, I turned to music. Or I attempted to, anyway. Nothing was really connecting the way I wanted it to. Whether it’s because my Spotify just keeps recommending the same six records over and over again, or because my account has been overtaken by my daughters’ musical preferences instead of mine — although, real talk, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno” might just be the salve our nation so badly needs — or because I’m simply asking for more than even music is able to provide, I’ve been having a difficult time figuring out what to listen to. This, reader, is a topic for another day. 

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for November 2024
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for November 2024
 This month’s highlights include a “Gladiator” sequel, a highly anticipated oil boom drama and a new Father John Misty album

So for now, because it’s easier to talk about electronic gadgets than it is, say, my emotions, I thought I’d focus on some of the gear I use to listen to music, from my various go-to headphones to portable speakers and multiple vinyl setups. I’m generally pleased with the performance of all of it, but I’m also always halfway in the market to upgrade. If you’ve got thoughts on where the weak links are and advice on products I should consider, by all means let me know

For some additional context, if it matters, I use all of this gear to listen to what I fear is a predictable mix of guitar-centric folk- and indie-rock, new and old, from Dylan, Neil and Gram to WilcoBig Thief and Waxahatchee, along with a healthy dose of weirder, noisier stuff from throughout the years. Call it dad rock if you must. I’m fine with it.

My Stuff:

Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker
Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker
buy here : $249

This speaker lives on a shelf in my kitchen, and I use it exclusively while cooking or emptying/loading the dishwasher. I connect to it via my house’s wifi network rather than Bluetooth, which seems weirdly archaic, but it works seamlessly and has since the day I got it. I don’t think I have it placed correctly for optimum sound quality, but it’s more than sufficient for how I use it. If you’re tight on space and don’t have room for a proper stereo setup, there’s a very good chance this will meet all your needs.

JBL Charge 4
JBL Charge 4
buy here : $115

Another piece of gear with a very specific use case, the JBL Charge 4 is my go-to when I’m hanging out in my backyard, whether I’m having people over, grilling for my family or just sitting out there by myself to relax doomscroll with a beverage. It sounds…fine. I’ve honestly spent zero time researching Bluetooth speakers like this one, but I have no complaints and two very important bits of praise: the battery life on this thing lasts forever, and it has survived despite me leaving it out in the rain countless times at this point.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds
buy here : $249$190

I resisted the whole AirPod thing for a long time, and for no good reason. I convinced myself they probably sounded bad at first, opting instead for a series of much more expensive wireless earbud options from Sony and Master & Dynamic, both of which did sound great but were never super reliable in terms of connectivity. Also, I destroyed both of them with excessive sweat on the treadmill. I finally gave in, though, and I feel like an idiot that it took me this long. These things do not sound markedly worse than the outstanding Sonys I had, they connect like magic without fail, and they have absorbed as much sweat as the others without any issues so far. If you’ve been on the fence, I encourage you to take the leap.

Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X
Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X
buy here : $329$269

These live on a nifty little Grovemade stand in my home office, and I use them when I want to do more critical listening or while dabbling with recording music. They sound fantastic, offering a crystal clear and balanced sound that is unmistakably a step up from your run-of-the-mill earbuds. These are a bit of a luxury, but I’m glad to have ‘em.

Pro-Ject Debut Pro S
Pro-Ject Debut Pro S
buy here : $1,199

Alright, now we’re getting to the fun stuff. My main stereo setup lives in my basement with all of my records, and at the heart of it sits the Pro-Ject Debut Pro S. I reviewed it when it came out, and I’ve been using it ever since. It’s reliable, sounds great and is pretty damn sexy if you ask me. But even so, this is one of the components I’m always thinking of upgrading. Demoing turntables is no easy feat, though, and I’m always left wondering how much money I’d have to spend to hear a real, noticeable difference. The Rega Planar 6 has always caught my eye, as has the Clearaudio Concept, but for now I think my money would be better spent upgrading other components, like these next two.

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-600M II
Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-600M II
buy here : $649

At an extremely reasonable $500 a pair, the Klipsch RP-600M II offers some of the best value in the home audio space. Real audiophile nerds definitely take issue with elements of their performance — specifically that they’re known for offering a “fun” listening experience as opposed to the far more expensive stuff that offers more of a flat or honest presentation of the music exactly as it was recorded. Regular people, though, will just be impressed by how bright and lively they sound. I’ve been looking at alternatives from Monitor AudioBowers & Wilkins and KEF, but I don’t foresee a time when RP-600Ms aren’t in my life in one way or another.

Cambridge Audio AXA35
Cambridge Audio AXA35
buy here : $399

Another piece of gear known for its outstanding value, the AXA35 from British company Cambridge Audio punches well above its weight in sound quality. I never know quite how to describe these things, but the sound strikes me as extraordinarily composed while still remaining pleasantly airy? Where this unit lacks, though, is in features — most notably that there’s no Bluetooth connectivity or USB ports. For its pure sound and more than approachable price point, it’s an absolute no-brainer, but I’m still on the lookout for something new. The brand just released an updated version of their best-in-class CXA81, which, if I were to buy something without auditioning it first, would be what I’d go for.

RT85 Reference High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable
RT85 Reference High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable
buy here : $500

I have a secondary turntable setup in my living room, which I refer to as secondary mostly because it’s positioned in a way that there’s not an ideal place to sit for dedicated listening. Nerdy, I know. But circumstances aside, there’s really very, very little separating it from the more expensive setup in the basement. Fluance is doing incredible things with some very appealing price tags, offering easy setup and outstanding sound for people looking to upgrade from the real junk out there. The RT85 is at the top of their line at $500, and with its included Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge, it’s more than enough turntable for all but the most discerning or snobby listeners. I use it while cleaning the house or entertaining; my 14-year-old uses it any chance she gets.

Ai61 Powered 6.5" Stereo Bookshelf Speakers
Ai61 Powered 6.5" Stereo Bookshelf Speakers
buy here : $300

Perhaps even more so than the table, these speakers are the real workhorses of this setup. First of all, they’re powered, so they don’t require any external amplification, which is convenient in a living room as opposed to, say, a basement. And most importantly, these also offer super simple Bluetooth connectivity for streaming from my phone. A lifesaver while cleaning, and really the most practical option while entertaining.

More Like This

See/Hear November
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for November 2024
See/Hear October
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for October 2024
Adele in Munich
Rights Dispute Temporarily Removes Adele, Nirvana and More From YouTube
Robert Elms's "Live!"
How to Build a Lifelong Relationship With Live Music

Leisure > Gear
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

There’s a Cookware Sale Happening at Great Jones
There’s a Cookware Sale Happening at Great Jones

From Our Partner

Treat Yourself to This Little Luxury
Treat Yourself to This Little Luxury

$34$27

Save 20% on the HigherDose Sauna Blanket
Save 20% on the HigherDose Sauna Blanket

$699$559

Some Extremely Nice Drinking Glasses Are 24% Off
Some Extremely Nice Drinking Glasses Are 24% Off

$55$40

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

November 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
Yvonne Strahovski in "Teacup"
Yvonne Strahovski Talks “Teacup,” “Handmaid’s Tale” and Stepping Behind the Camera
Ulysse Nardin Freak One Navy Blue; Bremont Terra Nova Chronograph Jimmy Chin; Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Date; Czapek Faubourg de Cracovie 'Crossroads' Chronograph; Paulin Model D/E
The 10 Best Watches of the Past Month
Nick Saban broadcasting
Lions' Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The listening products you should be buying

This Is Everything I Use to Listen to Music. What Should I Upgrade? 

From Barbour to Blundstones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Blundstones, Blades and Nike Barn Jackets

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Sauna Blankets to Bean Boots: The 14 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A variety of Vuori shorts spread across a wooden floor. We reviewed five different Vuori shorts for men.

A Week of Workouts in Vuori Athletic Shorts

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar