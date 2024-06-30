Leisure > Autos

The Extreme E Racing Series Is Shifting Gears to Hydrogen

Say hello to Extreme H

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 30, 2024 10:45 pm
Extreme H Pioneer 25
The Extreme H Pioneer 25.
Extreme H

A little less than five years ago, a new racing series announced itself to the world. That name of that series was Extreme E, and it had an impressive pedigree — including that one of its founders also founded the Formula E racing circuit. And it had an enticing niche: taking electric vehicles to compete against one another in dramatic off-road environments — like, say, the middle of the desert. But now changes are afoot with Extreme E, starting with the name. Hencecforth, the series will have a new name — and a new power source.

As Engadget’s Cheyenne Macdonald reported, the rebranded racing series is set to have its first competition in April of next year, in Saudi Arabia. As part of the announcement, Extreme H also debuted the vehicle in which its drivers will be competing in 2025 — the Pioneer 25. It’s scheduled to have its first public test at Hydro X Prix, which will take place at the site of a coal mine in Scotland on July 13 and 14.

Alejandro Agag, the racing series’s co-founder, explained the decision to change priorities. “By launching Extreme H, we’re not only showcasing the viability of hydrogen as a fuel source but also testing the wider hydrogen ecosystem including recharging and hydrogen transportation — as well as helping to create a market for it,” he wrote. “This aligns with our broader goal of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and achieving net-zero emissions.”

Rosberg X Racing Team Wins Extreme E’s Desert X Prix
Rosberg X Racing Team Wins Extreme E’s Desert X Prix
 The long-awaited racing series is off to a good start

The vehicles taking part in Extreme H will be built by Spark Racing Technology, with Symbio providing the battery technology powering them. According to the announcement, the fuel cell will have a maximum output of 550 hp and will be able to reach a speed of 62 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. Next month, we’ll have our first glimpse of what the vehicles will look like in the field — which should make for an interesting sight for racing fans.

More Like This

Hydrogen pipeline
Could “White Hydrogen” Be the Key to a Greener Future?
The Toyota Mirai, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, next to its hydrogen port. We tested and reviewed the 2023 model.
Review: 2023 Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Is the Fuel of the Future — And Always Will Be
Hydrogen train
A Hydrogen-Powered Train Is Coming to Quebec
A BMW powered by hydrogen fuel cells — will this eventually take the place of EVs?
BMW’s Chairman Thinks Hydrogen Cars Are the Wave of the Future

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Extreme H Pioneer 25

The Extreme E Racing Series Is Shifting Gears to Hydrogen

Boeing factory

Department of Justice Reportedly Offers Boeing a Plea Deal

Electric bikes

What Does It Take to Keep a City's E-Bike Fleet Running?

Houses in Amsterdam

Amsterdam Is Dramatically Changing Its Approach to Cruise Ships

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours