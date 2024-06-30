The Extreme E Racing Series Is Shifting Gears to Hydrogen

A little less than five years ago, a new racing series announced itself to the world. That name of that series was Extreme E, and it had an impressive pedigree — including that one of its founders also founded the Formula E racing circuit. And it had an enticing niche: taking electric vehicles to compete against one another in dramatic off-road environments — like, say, the middle of the desert. But now changes are afoot with Extreme E, starting with the name. Hencecforth, the series will have a new name — and a new power source.



As Engadget’s Cheyenne Macdonald reported, the rebranded racing series is set to have its first competition in April of next year, in Saudi Arabia. As part of the announcement, Extreme H also debuted the vehicle in which its drivers will be competing in 2025 — the Pioneer 25. It’s scheduled to have its first public test at Hydro X Prix, which will take place at the site of a coal mine in Scotland on July 13 and 14.



Alejandro Agag, the racing series’s co-founder, explained the decision to change priorities. “By launching Extreme H, we’re not only showcasing the viability of hydrogen as a fuel source but also testing the wider hydrogen ecosystem including recharging and hydrogen transportation — as well as helping to create a market for it,” he wrote. “This aligns with our broader goal of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and achieving net-zero emissions.”

The vehicles taking part in Extreme H will be built by Spark Racing Technology, with Symbio providing the battery technology powering them. According to the announcement, the fuel cell will have a maximum output of 550 hp and will be able to reach a speed of 62 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. Next month, we’ll have our first glimpse of what the vehicles will look like in the field — which should make for an interesting sight for racing fans.